Swimmers collect more than USD32,000 for Gaza
(MENAFN) Twelve swimmers took to the cold Atlantic Ocean on South Africa’s Freedom Day to raise funds and awareness for humanitarian aid in Gaza, successfully collecting over R600,000 (approximately $32,000) for the cause.
The symbolic relay swim, held on Sunday, April 27, covered the 7.4 km stretch between Robben Island and Bloubergstrand — a route rich in historical significance due to its association with South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle. The event was organized to support Gift of the Givers' relief work in Gaza, surpassing the original fundraising goal of R500,000.
Participants included young swimmers like 11-year-old Saarah Moosajee and 18-year-old Amaan Fataar, as well as adults such as Dr. Karen Daniels, a first-time swimmer representing South African Healthcare Workers for Palestine. Also taking part was experienced swimmer Nadia Kariel, known for a previous double crossing of the Robben Island route.
Organizers described the swim as an act of solidarity from everyday South Africans, connecting the country’s history of oppression and resilience with the struggles of the Palestinian people. They echoed Nelson Mandela’s sentiment that South Africa’s own freedom remains incomplete without the liberation of Palestinians.
The event, they said, was not only a stand for global justice but also a celebration of 31 years of South African democracy.
