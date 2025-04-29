Hankook’S Ion Race Tires Brace For Back-To-Back Battles At The First-Ever Monaco E-Prix Double-Header

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEN3 Evo iON Race Tires Gear Up for a Double-Race Weekend on Monaco's Iconic Street Circuit



Formula E returns to Monaco for its inaugural double-header, marking Rounds 6 and 7 of Season 11

GEN3 Evo iON Race tires deliver consistent grip and performance across Monaco's legendary street circuit Hankook strengthens its position as a trailblazer in EV racing innovation on the global stage

MONACO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company of Hankook & Company Group, equips the grid with its advanced GEN3 Evo iON Race tires as Formula E returns to Monaco for its first-ever double-header weekend on May 3 and 4. Hankook takes on the legendary Circuit de Monaco for its back-to-back races, delivering advanced performance on the iconic street circuit as the exclusive tire supplier and official technical partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E).

Hosting its first-ever double-header, the 2025 Monaco E-Prix spans Rounds 6 and 7 along the 3.3km streets that wind through the heart of the Principality and follow their scenic harbor-arguably the most prestigious and technically demanding track on the calendar. With 19 corners tightly woven through the city's elevation changes and waterfront, Monaco consistently delivers high drama and strategy-heavy racing. In last year's edition, the circuit saw nearly 200 overtakes, underscoring the importance of mechanical grip, precise energy management, and tire consistency across all race phases.

Developed exclusively for Formula E's GEN3 Evo race cars, Hankook's GEN3 Evo iON Race tire is engineered to match the demands of elite all-electric racing at the highest level, offering outstanding grip, lateral stability, and braking performance while ensuring consistent thermal management. With only one tire compound used across all weather conditions, the GEN3 Evo iON is built with advanced fiber-reinforced materials and sustainable compounds, designed not only for speed but also for durability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

“The Hankook GEN3 Evo iON Race tires truly deliver where it matters-especially in heavy braking zones and tricky traction areas,” said Maximilian Günther, driver for DS PENSKE.

As Formula E continues to push the boundaries of electric mobility, Hankook strengthens its position as a global innovator in EV tire development. By supporting back-to-back races in one of the most prestigious venues in motorsport, Hankook highlights its commitment to outstanding performance and sustainable technologies on a global stage. Through its involvement in Formula E, Hankook not only develops cutting-edge tire solutions for electric racing but also translates these advancements into its consumer iON product lineup for electric vehicles worldwide.

