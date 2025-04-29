403
India purchases war-jets amid tensions with Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has finalized a $7.41 billion agreement with France to acquire 26 Rafale fighter jets, officials announced Monday. The deal, approved earlier this month by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, comes amid escalating tensions with neighboring Pakistan.
Under the agreement, India will receive 22 single-seat fighters and four dual-seat trainer jets, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2031. The contract also includes maintenance, logistical support, training for Indian personnel, and domestic manufacturing of components as part of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Rafale jets, made by France's Dassault Aviation, are being brought in temporarily to meet immediate operational needs of the Indian Navy. They will serve as an interim measure until India’s own twin-engine deck-based fighter is ready for deployment.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen following an April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. In response, the Indian Navy conducted live-fire drills in the Arabian Sea over the weekend, showcasing capabilities such as BrahMos cruise missiles launched from destroyers and frigates.
One of the navy's newest warships, the indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat, successfully hit a sea-skimming target during recent exercises, according to a video released last week.
The newly acquired jets are expected to be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, enhancing the country’s maritime power in the Indian Ocean region.
This purchase follows India’s largest defense deal to date, approved in March, involving 156 Light Combat Helicopters valued at over 620 billion rupees ($7.3 billion), including training and equipment.
