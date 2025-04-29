403
Taiwan Tracks Chinese Military Aircrafts, Vessels
(MENAFN) Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported on Monday that Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels were detected near the island for the second day in a row.
Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, the ministry monitored 29 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels, and four official ships in the vicinity of Taiwan, based on the media.
Out of the 29 aircraft, 16 from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones, as stated by the Ministry of Defense.
In reaction to the activity, Taiwan deployed its aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to keep a close watch on the movements of the PLA.
China has been ramping up its military exercises around Taiwan in recent years, viewing the island as a breakaway region.
However, Taiwan continues to assert its independence.
So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 467 times and ships 253 times.
Beijing has not yet provided any response to Taiwan's latest reports.
