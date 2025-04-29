Crossover Markets Appoints Kevin Wolf Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wolf, a Crossover board member since June 2024, brings over 25 years of experience in the capital markets, with deep expertise in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC). Most recently, he served as CFO at the American Financial Exchange, where he played a pivotal role in its January 2025 acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Prior to that, Wolf was a board member and later CEO at Euronext FX, previously known as FastMatch. He has also held senior roles at Eris Exchange, Bank of America and Lehman Brothers. Wolf earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"Kevin brings tremendous experience and continuity to our executive team after having been a Board Director for the past year," said Brandon Mulvihill , Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover Markets. "Given market dynamics, we aim to expedite our growth across jurisdictions as well as remain opportunistic with respect to corporate strategy. Kevin immediately covers these bases and further deepens our managerial capacity."

"Crossover is uniquely positioned in the market with its cutting-edge technology and market model specifically tailored for institutions, particularly as U.S.-based firms increasingly engage with the crypto ecosystem," said Wolf . "I've witnessed the team's innovation first-hand as a board member, and I'm excited to take on a more active role in driving the company's next phase of growth."

Wolf's appointment comes at a pivotal time of accelerating crypto adoption among global financial institutions. As CFO, he will be instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction, financial strategy and risk management.

About Crossover Markets

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose with whom they want to trade. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering in the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Sam Raffalli

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossover Markets