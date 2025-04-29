The Dealmakers Announces 'Investors Roundtable In Malta' In Strategic Cooperation With Financemalta

Investors Roundtable in Malta

Connecting global investors with Malta's key industries to foster cross-border partnerships, innovation, and strategic growth through FinanceMalta's support.

- Graziella Grech

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dealmakers , the prestigious private network of global investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, is proud to announce the upcoming“Investors Roundtable in Malta”, taking place on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Valletta, the capital of Malta. The event is organized in strategic cooperation with FinanceMalta , the public-private initiative established to promote Malta as an international financial centre.

This exclusive gathering will bring together a select group of international investors, family offices, venture capitalists, fund managers, entrepreneurs, and diplomatic representatives for a day of curated discussions, deal-making, and high-impact networking - all within Malta's dynamic and investor-friendly environment.

“We are honoured to partner with FinanceMalta for this important initiative,” said Marcus Kohnlein, Partner of The Dealmakers.“This collaboration underscores our shared vision of Malta as a thriving hub for investment, innovation, and international cooperation. Together, we aim to position Malta at the centre of meaningful economic conversations that lead to tangible outcomes.”

A Strategic Collaboration for Global Impact

FinanceMalta's involvement reinforces Malta's reputation as a gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with a strong regulatory framework, pro-business policies, and a vibrant ecosystem for financial services, fintech, blockchain, and emerging sectors.

“We are pleased to support The Dealmakers' Investors Roundtable in Malta as it aligns closely with our mission to attract high-calibre international investment to the island,” said Graziella Grech, COO FinanceMalta.“This initiative highlights Malta's strengths as a platform for cross-border business and capital flows.”

Event Highlights Include:

.High-level roundtable discussions with global and regional investors

.Strategic project presentations across diverse sectors including fintech, health, energy, hospitality, real estate, cybersecurity, and more

.Facilitated business introductions and one-on-one networking

.Insightful exchanges on market trends, investment landscapes, and funding strategies

.A closing cocktail reception or networking dinner in an exclusive setting in Valletta

The event will maintain The Dealmakers' trademark zero-commission model, ensuring authentic, member-driven relationships focused on long-term value, not transactional fees.

________________________________________

Event Details

Event Name: Investors Roundtable in Malta

Date: July 8, 2025 (Tuesday)

Location: Valletta, Malta

Website:

In Strategic Cooperation With: FinanceMalta

Attendance: By invitation only

ABOUT FINANCEMALTA:

FinanceMalta is a public-private foundation dedicated to promoting Malta as an international financial services centre. Representing the country's banking, insurance, asset management, fintech, family offices, private wealth and other related sectors, FinanceMalta supports industry growth by facilitating networking, education, and collaboration. It serves as a key liaison between stakeholders, including government entities, regulators, and businesses, while advocating for Malta's pro-business environment and robust regulatory framework.

As a member-based foundation, FinanceMalta leverages its diverse membership, global outreach, and strategic partnerships to enhance awareness of Malta's strengths, supporting companies in expanding their operations and shaping the future of the country's financial services sector.



ABOUT THE DEALMAKERS:

WHERE BUSINESS MEETS OPPORTUNITY

Instant Access to 10,000+ Investors, 0% Commission, 100% Control. At The Dealmakers, we provide access to a highly curated database of 10,000+ international investors, allowing you to find the right funding for your project-quickly, efficiently, and with 0% commission. Our precise selection criteria help you identify investors based on.

With our exclusive investor database, you can search, filter, and connect directly with the right investors-no middlemen, no commissions, just results.

