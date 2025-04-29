Rithvikk Dhanjani: Dance Is The One Space Where I Don’T Have To Play A Character

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) On the occasion of International Dance Day on Tuesday, actor Rithvikk Dhanjani shared that dance is the one space where he doesn't have to play a character or fit into a script.

“Dance, for me, is my truth. It's the one space where I don't have to play a character or fit into a script. It just moves, and in that movement, I find my most honest self. It's healing, freeing, and powerful, and I genuinely believe that you don't have to be a professional to feel its magic,” he said.

The actor added:“Even if you're dancing alone in your room, it still counts.”

On International Dance Day, Rithvikk isn't looking to preach or perform, he simply wants people to reconnect with the feeling that dance brings.

“Don't think too much. Don't wait for a perfect moment. Just dance,” he said.

Rithvik made his acting debut in 2009, portraying Parth in Bandini. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta.

His had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he was seen portraying Jay Khurana. His film debut was Jo Hum Chahein in 2011. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career when he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He hosted shows including India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV in 2016 and has been part of successful web series including XXX and Cartel. In addition to his acting career, the actor has won reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6, with his then partner Asha Negi and I Can Do That.

He was last seen in the 11th season of“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” as a host. He was joined by Gauahar Khan. The judges panel included Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. Manisha Rani and her professional partner Ashutosh Pawar were announced as the winners.