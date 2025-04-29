403
Ibovespa Holds Ground As Trade Tensions And Domestic Pressures Shape Market Mood
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The main Brazilian stock index, Ibovespa, closed at 135,016 on April 28, 2025, marking a 0.2% gain that extended its recent rally to a seven-month high.
This performance, according to official exchange data and market analytics, came as investors balanced tentative hopes for improved export prospects against persistent global and domestic uncertainties.
The day's trading reflected a cautious mood. Investors tracked Wall Street, which ended mixed as U.S.–China trade relations dominated headlines.
President Donald Trump's administration escalated tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%, while China retaliated with its own steep duties and export curbs.
Both sides signaled no willingness to back down, and Chinese officials dismissed any suggestion of ongoing negotiations. This standoff left global markets, including Brazil's, wary of further disruptions to trade flows and supply chains.
Brazilian exporters watched these developments closely. The real's nearly 20% depreciation against the dollar since early 2025 has improved the profitability of exports, but the country's external accounts tell a more complicated story.
March's current-account deficit widened to $2.245 billion, the largest for that month since last year, while foreign direct investment fell to $5.99 billion, missing even the lowest end of forecasts.
These figures highlight ongoing challenges in attracting stable foreign capital, even as the weaker currency supports some sectors. Domestically, the market faced its own headwinds.
Brazil's Economic Outlook
The central bank's latest Focus survey showed inflation expectations for 2025 above the 5% target ceiling. March inflation slowed to 0.56%, but food prices continued to climb, straining lower-income households and limiting the government's fiscal flexibility.
Industrial confidence remained subdued, with factory orders sluggish and business investment cautious. The central bank , under Governor Gabriel Galípolo, maintained an accommodative stance but gave no clear signal of imminent rate cuts, as inflation risks persist.
On the trading floor, volume remained robust. Financials, industrials, and healthcare stocks led the gains over the past week, with WEG, Banco BTG Pactual, JBS, B3, and Banco do Brasil among the top performers.
WEG and JBS, in particular, benefited from export demand and currency moves. On the other hand, energy shares lagged, with Petrobras down 0.64% for the day, reflecting both sector rotation and global oil price uncertainty.
Other notable losers included Raia Drogasil and Cyrela, which faced sector-specific pressures. Technical analysis of the Ibovespa chart shows the index holding above key moving averages, with recent momentum suggesting continued resilience.
However, valuation metrics point to caution, as the market's price-to-earnings ratio has climbed to 11.1, above its five-year average range. The market's recent advance, up 12.25% since the start of the year, stands on fragile ground.
Persistent trade tensions, domestic inflation, and external funding challenges could test investor optimism in the weeks ahead. For now, the Ibovespa remains a barometer of Brazil's ability to weather global volatility while navigating its own economic crosscurrents.
