Canada Must 'Never Forget' Lessons From US Betrayal, Says PM Mark Carney

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is likely to be sworn in the position again after his party gained control of the Parliament, has emphasised that the country must remember the lessons from the US betrayal.

“Never forget the lessons of the United States' betrayal,” Carney said.

"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," he added.

After an election campaign voicing against Donald Trump's tariffs and annexation fears, Carney promised "a new path forward" in a world "fundamentally changed" trade dynamics initiated by the United States .

“We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7 ,” he further claimed.

Carney 's Liberals secured control of Canada's parliament but may fall short of a majority, reported Bloomberg News. His party may need to negotiate with other parties. However, this victory marks a comeback for the Liberals, who were expected to lose elections at the beginning of the year.

As per the report, Trump's threats and the departure of former prime minister Justin Trudeau contributed significantly to Liberal Party's vote share, a blow to Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party.

Earlier, PM Carney said President Trump would eventually have to recognise Canada's sovereignty and start comprehensive trade talks, as Americans would suffer due to the trade war.

The talks between the two countries will not begin“until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. By the way, this is not a high bar," AP reported, quoting the Canadian Prime Minister.

“In the end, Americans are going to lose from American trade action and that's one of the reasons I am confident that there will be that discussion with the appropriate amount of respect and the breadth...I am ready for it anytime they are ready," he added.

Carney's statement comes after repeated attacks by Trump, who again attacked Canada, stating the country should be the 51st state of the US. He even mentioned that the US keeps Canada“afloat.”

“When I say they should be a state, I mean that,” Trump said.