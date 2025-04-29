Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
After Pahalgam Terror Attack, 'Intense Counter-Terrorism Operations' Underway In Jammu And Kashmir

After Pahalgam Terror Attack, 'Intense Counter-Terrorism Operations' Underway In Jammu And Kashmir


2025-04-29 03:15:13
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After Pahalgam terror attack, 'intense counter-terrorism operations' are underway at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir, says ANI report.

MENAFN29042025007365015876ID1109484463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search