Agritourism Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

Agritourism is a form of tourism that involves visiting farms, ranches, or rural areas to take part in agricultural activities and experiences. It blends agriculture with travel by offering visitors the chance to learn about farming methods, enjoy fresh local produce, and engage in interactive tasks like crop harvesting, animal feeding, or joining seasonal farm events. This type of tourism encourages sustainable farming, boosts local economies, and offers travelers a meaningful way to connect with nature and traditional farming lifestyles, all while helping preserve rural culture and heritage.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for unique and experiential travel drives the global market

Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly turning away from conventional forms of tourism, favoring distinctive, experience-rich journeys that offer authenticity and personal growth. This shift in behavior is playing a key role in augmenting the expansion of the global agritourism market. These travelers are drawn to engaging in rural activities, such as farm stays, participating in crop harvesting, cheese-making, or wine-tasting, that foster deeper connections with local cultures and promote sustainable living.

For instance, Kampgrounds of America's 2025 report revealed that Millennials and Gen Z accounted for 61% of new campers in 2024, with Gen Z spending the most per day at $266, almost twice the amount spent by baby boomers ($134).

This trend underscores the rising demand for meaningful, hands-on travel experiences, which aligns seamlessly with the offerings of agritourism.

Technological advancements, enabling virtual farm tours and digital storytelling, create tremendous opportunities

Technological advancements are reshaping the agritourism landscape by introducing virtual farm tours and digital storytelling, making rural experiences more accessible to a global audience. These innovations allow individuals to explore agricultural life and farming practices from their own homes. Through immersive virtual tours, users can observe farm operations, learn about sustainable methods, and discover how local food is produced.

For example, in September 2023, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H introduced virtual field trips designed for young learners. These digital experiences provided insight into Maine's aquaculture sector, offering students the chance to explore facilities and understand sustainability practices without the need for physical travel.

Such interactive digital experiences are drawing in tech-savvy tourists and educators while also providing farmers with fresh opportunities for marketing and generating income.

Regional Analysis

The North American agritourism market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing urban interest in authentic rural experiences such as farm stays, harvest festivals, and educational farm visits. Local farms are increasingly transforming into tourist-friendly destinations, offering hands-on activities like cheese-making, berry picking, and beekeeping demonstrations. For instance, family-owned orchards hosting apple-picking events have become popular weekend getaways, especially among families seeking nature-based leisure. Moreover, vineyards offering wine-tasting tours and pumpkin patches with corn mazes are drawing crowds during seasonal events. This trend is further fueled by rising consumer interest in sustainable living, organic produce, and farm-to-table dining experiences.

Key Highlights

The global agritourism market size was valued at USD 7.87 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 8.79 billion in 2025 to reach USD 21.30 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2025–2033).



By activity type, the global agritourism market is segmented into on-farm sales, outdoor recreation, agritainment, educational tourism, accommodations, entertainment, and others.

By age group, the market is bifurcated into millennials, families with children, retirees, and young adults/Gen Z.

By sales channel, the market is categorized into travel agents and direct sales. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

In April 2025, Georgia Grown unveiled its 2025 You-Pick Agritourism Map, highlighting more than 30 farms throughout the state where visitors can experience picking their own fresh produce. The map offers a guide to seasonal fruits, vibrant flowers, and locally made products, all while encouraging support for Georgia's farmers and rural communities.

