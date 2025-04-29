Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Market Size, Demand To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Hemp-derived CBD oil is a natural substance extracted from the hemp plant, a type of Cannabis sativa that contains very low levels of THC (less than 0.3%). It is rich in cannabidiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating compound known for its potential health advantages, including easing anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Unlike CBD sourced from marijuana, hemp-based CBD is legal in many areas due to its negligible THC content. This oil is widely incorporated into wellness products such as tinctures, capsules, and creams, supporting relaxation and overall well-being without causing a psychoactive effect.

Market Dynamics Health and wellness trends drive the global market

A key aspect propelling the growth of the global hemp-derived CBD oil market is the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. CBD oil is gaining popularity as a natural remedy for managing issues such as anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Individuals seeking holistic, plant-based solutions are increasingly turning to CBD products for both preventive care and therapeutic relief. This trend is particularly noticeable among middle-aged and older adults, who are drawn to non-pharmaceutical alternatives that are perceived to have fewer side effects.

Supporting this shift, a 2023 study published on PubMed examined a 10:25 formulation of Δ9-THC and CBD for treating chronic back or neck pain. The findings revealed that the treatment was well-tolerated and significantly reduced pain levels, especially at higher doses.

This evidence reinforces the growing global trend toward wellness-driven, natural health solutions.

Research and Development create tremendous opportunities

Research and development (R&D) presents a significant growth opportunity in the global hemp-derived CBD oil market, driving product innovation and supporting the validation of therapeutic claims. As scientific exploration into cannabinoids deepens, companies are ramping up investments in clinical research and advanced technologies to develop more precise and effective CBD formulations.

For example, a 2024 study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research examined the impact of CBD on treatment-resistant anxiety disorders, showing encouraging outcomes in reducing symptom intensity. These results enhance the credibility of CBD and open doors for the development of pharmaceutical-grade products.

Ongoing R&D efforts not only help build consumer confidence but also facilitate the regulatory approval process, enabling wider market access and expanding the potential uses of CBD in the healthcare and wellness sectors.

Regional Analysis

North America maintains a leading position in the global hemp-derived CBD oil market , fueled by favorable regulatory policies and strong consumer awareness. The market in the United States has experienced prominent growth, particularly after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp and opened the door for the manufacturing and distribution of hemp-derived CBD products. Major players such as Charlotte's Web and CBDistillery have broadened their product ranges to include tinctures, edibles, and topicals, appealing to health-conscious consumers. The increasing recognition of CBD's potential benefits, such as alleviating pain, reducing anxiety, and enhancing sleep, has further driven market demand.

Key Highlights

The global hemp-derived CBD oil market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.91 billion in 2025 to reach USD 14.56 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period (2025–2033).



By product type, the global hemp-derived CBD oil market is segmented into full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate.

By source, the market is bifurcated into inorganic and organic hemp.

By application, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals and personal care, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, food and beverages, pet care, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

In April 2025 , Wynk, a leading and award-winning innovator in the low-dose, hemp-derived cannabis beverage market, is thrilled to expand its footprint across the U.S. with the introduction of its THC-infused seltzers in four new states: Wisconsin, Kentucky, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Segmentation

