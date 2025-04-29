Lin Honeycutt Launches New Personal Website Showcasing A Life Of Faith, Farming, And Community Impact

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Longtime entrepreneur and community leaderhas officially launched a brand-new personal website at . The site offers a comprehensive and engaging look at Honeycutt's decades of service in business, faith-based work, and local community building.

From building successful companies to leading disaster relief efforts and creating one of North Carolina's most beloved Christmas light shows, Honeycutt's new site brings his inspiring journey to life with thoughtful storytelling, personal insights, and a curated archive of photos, updates, and media.







“This website is really a way to bring everything together,” Honeycutt said.“My business, my mission work, my farm, my church service-it's all been part of a bigger story, and I wanted people to be able to see that clearly.”

The website features include:



Fieldstream Farm Christmas Light Show : Learn the history of the iconic mile-long drive-through display that now features over two million lights and attracts thousands of visitors each holiday season.



Event Venue Services : Explore how Fieldstream Farm has become a year-round venue for weddings, birthdays, reunions, and more-with over 50 events hosted annually.



Farm Life and Operations : Gain insight into the day-to-day workings of a real North Carolina farm, including hay production, tobacco farming, egg sales, and livestock care.



Faith and Ministry History : Discover Honeycutt's 19 years as a Regional Coordinator for the North Carolina Baptist Men and his 17 years as Brotherhood Director for the Raleigh Baptist Association, along with reflections on his retirement from official ministry in 2021.

Church and Volunteer Life : Read about his ongoing roles in church leadership, music ministry, and regular cooking for his church family.



The website also highlights Honeycutt's long-standing support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , and features articles, Q&As, and interviews that reflect his commitment to living a life of purpose and service.

“This isn't just a website for me,” he added.“It's a way to share what I've learned, what I believe, and maybe even encourage others to live a little more intentionally.”

About Lin Honeycutt

Lin Honeycutt is a retired business owner, farmer, and ministry leader from Raleigh, North Carolina. He formerly owned Honeycutt Transmission and currently operates Fieldstream Farm and The Holiday Light Store. He is known for his community leadership, church involvement, disaster relief work, and his widely celebrated annual Christmas light display.

To read more, visit the website here: