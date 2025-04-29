Aussy Manuhu Featured In Candid Interview Tracing Her Journey From Glendale Motel To Mortgage Industry Leadership

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Mortgage industry leader Aussy Manuhu has been featured in an exclusive online interview titled“From Motel to Mortgage: Aussy Manuhu's Real Story of Building Success.” The spotlight offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at her life, tracing her inspiring path from a childhood spent in a family-run motel to becoming a respected figure in real estate finance.







In the interview, Aussy opens up about growing up in Glendale, California, where her Indonesian immigrant parents ran the Tropico Motel. She explains how those early years shaped her mindset, instilled discipline, and planted the seeds for her future career.

“We lived in that motel for most of my childhood,” Manuhu says.“That was our home and our business.”

Aussy's mother eventually shifted into real estate and, through a mix of hustle and self-study, became a successful realtor. That same drive rubbed off on Aussy, who recalls listening to real estate audio books in the car during rides to school.

After attending Flintridge Preparatory School and UC Irvine, Aussy found her footing in sales, quickly excelling in roles at SKA Research, PageNet, and Nordstrom. She later transitioned into mortgage lending, where she built her reputation through grit, strategy, and service-first leadership. Over the years, she worked with several well-known mortgage lenders, including Ameriquest Mortgage, Accredited Financial, and WMC Mortgage. In the early 2000s, she took her expertise even further by founding her own mortgage brokerage, Universal Lending.

“I busted my ass,” she says.“Nothing was given. Everything I have, I earned through sheer hard work.”

She later became the first account executive to build out the Bay Area for WMC Mortgage. Today, she works with Rocket Mortgage in San Francisco, holding the title of Founder's Club Market Development leader and Rock Partner. With over 29 years of service to the broker community, she continues to be a top producer.

But Aussy's story isn't only about performance. It's about taking ownership, maintaining focus, and committing to growth.

“Success isn't a trophy,” she says.“It's the result of discipline and showing up every day.”

She also uses her platform to advocate for women's financial independence.

“Wealth is freedom,” she says.“You should never have to rely on someone else just to feel safe.”

From snowboarding and cooking to walking meditations, Aussy's story is one of balance as much as ambition. The feature highlights her practical, no-shortcuts mindset and her commitment to showing others what's possible when you stay grounded and consistent.

About Aussy Manuhu

Aussy Manuhu is a San Francisco-based mortgage professional with over 29 years of industry experience. She is known for her strong client relationships, high-performance results, and commitment to empowering others-especially women-to build their financial futures with confidence and independence.

To read the full interview, click here