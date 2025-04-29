Trump On A Precipice As Markets Write Dollar's Eulogy

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – The latest eulogy for the US dollar writes itself. As Donald Trump's White House decouples the US from a global trade system it dominates, the dollar is taking the brunt of the fallout.

This has many global investors writing the reserve currency's obituary . There's a sense, indeed, that the four most dangerous words in economics – this time is different – might apply as the Trump 2.0 presidency digs in against financial gravity.

The US president has made no mystery of his disdain for an independent central bank, basic transparency or pesky norms like not defaulting on government debt. The question, though, is less whether the dollar's days as the premier safe haven are over. It's what events or news items investors should be watching that might tank the dollar to new depths.

They include Trump's dynamic with the Federal Reserve, the fate of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whether the trade war intensifies and how US-China tensions shake out.

So far, scary as it's been, the dollar's roughly 10% decline year to date has been reasonably orderly. It has stabilized in recent trading sessions as Trump appeared to throttle back on his tariff arms race. The damage to the dollar is likely done, though.

“The US dollar weakness is here to stay,” says Kamakshya Trivedi, head of foreign exchange at Goldman Sachs.“It's going to persist, and it's going to deepen. I think the dollar weakness has further to run.”

Jonas Goltermann, economist at Capital Economics, says Trump's tariff gamble has resulted in“what looks increasingly like a generalized loss of confidence in the US as a safe haven in currency and bond markets.”

In a recent speech at a private event in Abu Dhabi, Bloomberg quoted Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Investment Management, as warning that the dollar might lose its reserve currency status thanks to surging trade tensions.

Yet others argue the dollar's declines aren't as worrisome as many think. Samuel Zief, head of global FX strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank, notes that the dollar's“longstanding overvaluation is beginning to unwind, which could result in a 10%–20% decline against major peers such as the euro and Japanese yen over the medium term. We don't see this as a breakdown in the dollar, but it is a reset.”

Zief adds that“we don't think investors need to overhaul their asset allocations, and the United States remains a valuable core holding. But recent market action reminds us that over-reliance on any single market carries risks. In a shifting environment, intentional diversification across regions and currencies is crucial.”

Trivedi is paying particular attention to the ways in which the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China , South Africa - and other Global South nations are diversifying away from the dollar. In the short run, Trivedi notes,“it's going to be the euro or the yen in the lead. That's your typical ultra-safe haven.”

On the yen, Trivedi adds,“I think that we could be getting back to the low 130s in quick time if the labor market data in the US start to crack.” That would be a startling move considering dollar-yen is at 142 now.

One risk factor is what all this means for the so-called“yen-carry trade.” Twenty-six years of zero rates turned Japan into the premier creditor nation.