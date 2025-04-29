Former Scotland Women's Internationalist Lyndsay O'donnell Named Stirling Highland Games Chieftain For 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) Stirling Highland Games are celebrating with the exciting announcement that former Scotland Women's rugby internationalist Lyndsay O'Donnell has been appointed as their honorary chieftain for 2025. This prestigious role recognises Stirling-born O'Donnell's remarkable contributions to international rugby and her ongoing commitment to inspiring future generations.

Lyndsay boasts an impressive international career, earning 20 Caps for the Scotland Women's National Team and representing her country in the fast-paced world of rugby sevens. Her dedication and commitment to the sport have not only elevated her status as a player but also as a role model for aspiring athletes, particularly women in rugby. O'Donnell's accolades also include playing in the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where she featured in the pool match against the Black Ferns.

The Stirling Highland Games is a tradition that celebrates Scottish culture and athletic talent, and the committee are thrilled to welcome Lyndsay as its honorary chieftain. The Games, which feature a variety of traditional events including Heavyweights, highland dancing, and track and field competitions, will take place at Stirling Sports Village on Saturday 16th August, drawing participants and spectators from across the globe. It also hosts over 50 of Scotland's producers, makers, arts and crafts in the Traders Village as well as several creative artists' performances.

Following her appointment, Lyndsay said, "I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to be this year's Stirling Highland Games Chieftain and I am excited to be part of what is sure to be an unforgettable day."

The Stirling Highland Games committee is privileged to have Lyndsay at the helm, believing her proactive approach will enhance the event's legacy and inspire greater participation from athletes. Gates open at 10:00 on the day, with this year's Chieftain addressing the crowds at noon to officially open the event.

Stirling Highland Games President Matt McGrandles said,“We are all delighted that Lyndsay agreed to be our 2025 Honorary Chieftain. Her hard work and graft on the field not only stood her in good stead as a player but also aligns well with the characteristics of what my committee does as we aim to deliver another successful event for Stirling.”

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to attend the Stirling Gathering on 16th August, as the Honorary Chieftain and the Stirling Highland Games committee look forward to welcoming up to 8000 visitors.

For more information about the Stirling Highland Games, including discounted entry tickets, head to for more details.