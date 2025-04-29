403
Between Oil Prices Fluctuations & Dollar Weakness, UAE Demonstrates Ongoing Resilience
(MENAFN- Click On Group) Global markets, investors, and consumers are navigating heightened uncertainty amid ongoing discussions around Trump-era tariffs, weakening oil prices, and a softening US Dollar. These forces are actively influencing strategies, policies, investment allocations, and wealth management approaches worldwide. How are these factors affecting the UAE Dirham and reflecting on the Emirati economy?
Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREXexplains: “Major currencies across the globe recorded multi-year highs in April, with the Euro climbing above 1.15, the British Pound exceeding 1.34, and the Swiss Franc trading above 1.24 — all reflective of broad-based US Dollar weakness.” She adds: “This has dampened the purchasing power of currencies pegged to the Dollar, such as the UAE Dirham. Simultaneously, gold has surged to a record $3,500, underscoring investor anxiety and the ongoing flight to safe-haven assets.”
Oil, meanwhile, is showing signs of a cautious rebound. After WTI crude dipped to the $55 zone earlier this month — likely pricing in oversupply fears — it has since bounced back toward the $64 barrier. Hilal underlines: “This move mirrors broader market sentiment but remains tentative, as the world watches for any concrete signs of a trade breakthrough or a rebound in global demand expectations.”
Sustaining market share amid economic growth concerns has become a key challenge for major players like OPEC+, which may be on course to unwind its supply cuts — even at the expense of short-term price stability — with an eye on longer-term positive implications once trade deals align.
That said, the US Dollar, the UAE Dirham, and the broader UAE economy may be in a temporary holding pattern. The DXY index is currently maintaining its rebound above the critical 98 support level, while the UAE MSCI Index reflects resilience — holding a +12% rebound from April lows. Leading the way is Emaar Properties, fueled by growing investor appetite for UAE real estate, both in established and pre-construction projects.
Hilal confirms: “This appetite makes sense: the UAE offers a politically neutral environment, deep ties with the US, and a consistently tax-friendly investment climate. Even as discussions continue over the 10% US-imposed tariffs — potentially up for negotiation during Trump’s upcoming mid-May visit to the region — investor sentiment toward the UAE remains firm.”
The weaker US Dollar may introduce inflation risks due to reduced purchasing power within the UAE, given the Dirham's peg to the Dollar. However, it also boosts the price competitiveness of UAE exports, offering a potential offset as global trade adjusts to new realities.
Hilal concludes: “Overall, markets remain in a state of pause. While falling oil prices may temporarily ease inflation concerns, continued volatility in tariffs and Dollar movements makes it increasingly difficult to sustain a stable market outlook. Yet, in the midst of this, real estate, gold, silver, and domestic production continue to offer a degree of certainty — at least until deals begin to settle.”
