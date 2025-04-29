403
Beijing Affirms Support To Normal Business Atmosphere With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 29 (KUNA) -- China expressed hope that the United States might support businesses and foster a stable environment for normal trade and investment activities.
In a statement published on (Xinhua) News Agency, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that China was willing to continue supporting normal business cooperation between Chinese and US companies.
The statement came in response to media reports claiming that China has stopped accepting (Max737) Boeing jet deliveries.
It added that the US trade policy has prevented a large number of companies from conducting normal trade and investment, and has caused significant damage to relevant Chinese aviation companies and the US Company Boeing.
In the past few days, Boeing returned three of its aircraft that were expected to be delivered to Chinese airlines according to agreements concluded between the two sides to the United States, affected by escalated trade war between the world's two largest economies. (end)
