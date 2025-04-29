403
Kiev announces loss of fighter jet throughout Russian drone assault
(MENAFN) Kiev's air force announced on Monday that it had lost a Su-27 fighter jet during a Russian drone strike. The incident occurred earlier in the day while the jet was carrying out a "complex combat mission" to provide air support for ground troops and defend against "strike UAVs." The air force did not specify which type of drones were involved or the exact location of the attack, only stating that the pilot successfully ejected but was hospitalized afterward.
Russian media reports suggest that the Ukrainian jet was downed while pursuing Geran-2 kamikaze drones, which are long-range delta-wing UAVs frequently used by Russia in strikes deep behind enemy lines. These drones are often deployed in large swarms to target installations and complement long-range missile strikes.
It remains unclear whether the drones were directly responsible for bringing down the fighter jet or if it was hit by friendly fire from Ukraine's own anti-aircraft defenses. Kiev has formed a special commission to investigate the incident.
Unverified footage circulating online shows the aircraft engulfed in flames as it descends in a flat spin toward a wooded area.
Several Ukrainian jets have been lost in similar circumstances during the conflict. In October 2022, a Ukrainian MiG-29 was shot down while chasing a Geran-2 drone. Despite successfully destroying the drone with an autocannon, the jet was critically damaged by the explosion and crashed. Another MiG-29 was brought down by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses in February 2023 while targeting a Geran-2. In all these cases, the pilots ejected safely.
