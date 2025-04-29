Birla Public School Pays Tribute To Legacy Of English Literature

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Doha, observed English Day on April 23, 2025 with a vibrant and enriching morning assembly that paid tribute to the timeless legacy of English literature, coinciding with the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Anand R. Nair, Principal; Radhika Rele, Vice-Principal; HMs and Heads of Various Departments. The day's programmes were organised under the guidance of Rajasry Viswanathan, Head of the English Department, and Ranchini Binu, Deputy Head of the English Department, with coordination of English facilitators Remya Vinod, Shabeela, and Vidhya Cherukad.

The assembly commenced on a reflective note with a prayer, followed by a warm welcome speech that set the tone for a day. Students captivated the audience by presenting word of the day coined by Shakespeare himself, showcasing his unparalleled influence on modern vocabulary. A poignant thought from Hamlet was translated into Arabic, emphasizing the universal appeal and timelessness of the Bard's ideas.

A theatrical segment titled 'The Bard on Stage' was staged bringing to life Shakespeare's iconic characters - Julius Caesar and Hamlet - through declamations.

One of the assembly's most imaginative moments came with a cross-cultural exploration of literary characters. In a segment connecting global literary traditions, Tom Sawyer from American literature and Swami – Malgudi Days from Indian fiction were introduced on stage alongside their creators, Mark Twain and RK Narayan, highlighting storytelling as a bridge across cultures and generations.

Further enriching the day's celebration was a unique Indo-Qatar Literature segment, which explored the fusion of Indian and Qatari literary traditions.

This thoughtful inclusion promoted appreciation for local heritage and the shared values that unite diverse narratives.

In his address, Principal Dr. Anand R Nair underscored the power of language in shaping thought and character. He encouraged students to embrace eloquence by using refined idioms and expressive phrases in everyday speech and writing. He also encouraged students to befriend books.

The English Day assembly served not only as a tribute to Shakespeare but also as a celebration of linguistic creativity, cross-cultural literary appreciation, and the transformative power of words. It reflected the school's ongoing commitment to nurturing imaginative, and globally aware individuals.