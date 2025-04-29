Qatar Museums, Aga Khan Trust To Host Public Talk By Professor Hanif Kara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, is delighted to announce a distinguished public lecture, launching a series of collaborations between the two institutions, titled Marbling Excellence in Design, Construction, and Education, to be delivered by internationally renowned structural engineer and Harvard Professor Hanif Kara OBE.

The talk will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) at 6.30pm.

Professor Kara, a celebrated leader in the fields of structural engineering and design practice, will explore the critical intersections between architecture, construction, and education, offering profound insights into how collaboration and innovation are reshaping contemporary approaches to the built environment. Through a combination of real-world case studies and academic reflections, Professor Kara will illustrate the evolving partnership between architects and engineers, and the transformative potential of interdisciplinary design thinking.

With a career spanning several decades, Professor Kara's portfolio includes contributions to some of the most iconic architectural projects globally. His work, recognised for its pioneering approach to material intelligence, sustainability, and structural creativity, has influenced both professional practice and architectural education worldwide. In this lecture, he will reflect on the lessons learned from practice, teaching, and research, and share his vision for the future of design excellence.

The event forms part of Qatar Museums' broader mission to develop cultural dialogue, support innovative thinking, and promote intellectual engagement across disciplines. MIA, as a cultural beacon in the region, continues to provide a platform for thought leaders and creatives.