Mol Undersecretary Meets With Swiss Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Than, met with Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Patricia Danzi who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed the joint work plan and explored ways to support and further develop it in the coming period, particularly in areas related to the labour sector and the exchange of expertise between the two sides, contributing to the enhancement and development of the work environment.