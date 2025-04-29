Qatar Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi Initiative To Promote Twin-Centre Holiday Packages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have unveiled a strategic partnership designed to strengthen regional tourism ties through a new twin-centre holiday offering. This initiative enables travellers to seamlessly combine Doha and Abu Dhabi into a single, multi-city itinerary, making it easier than ever to explore both destinations in one trip.

At the heart of this collaboration are Qatar Airways Holidays and Etihad Holidays operated by Capital Holidays, part of ADNEC group, who will jointly curate customised travel packages. Each will draw from a selection of hotels and experiences to design integrated itineraries that capture the essence of both destinations.

These packages will be promoted to tour operators across key markets in Europe and North America.

The initiative underscores a shared vision to broaden the region's tourism offerings, tap into new source markets, and position the Gulf as a cohesive, world-class travel destination. By streamlining travel between Qatar and the UAE, the twin-centre packages provide visitors with a richer array of cultural, leisure, and hospitality experiences. This collaboration not only enhances international visibility for both Qatar and Abu Dhabi but also stimulates cross-border tourism and economic growth.

