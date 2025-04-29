Qatar, Thailand Discuss Cooperation In Legal Field
Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa, yesterday. Discussions during the meeting dealt with enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand in the legal fields, including a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries' ministries of justice.
