Qatar, Thailand Discuss Cooperation In Legal Field

2025-04-29 03:04:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa, yesterday. Discussions during the meeting dealt with enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand in the legal fields, including a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries' ministries of justice.

