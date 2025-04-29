Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interior Minister Meets Syrian, Indonesian Ministers

2025-04-29 03:04:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met separately with Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Raed Al Saleh (pictured) and Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia H E Muhammad Tito Karnavian, on the sidelines of the 2025 Global Security Forum, yesterday. Both meetings discussed cooperation between Qatar and each of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Indonesia, going over ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several issues of mutual concern.

