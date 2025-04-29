NBO Enhances The Digital Personal Loan Top Feature On The NBO App

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced an enhanced digital personal loan top-up feature through the NBO app, reinforcing its commitment to deliver simple, customer-centric banking experiences. The new feature allows eligible customers with existing salary-related loans to apply for additional financing seamlessly and securely without the need to visit a branch.

Designed with ease and accessibility in mind, this fully digital service enables customers to check their eligibility, apply for a top-up and receive approvals in significantly less time than traditional methods. By digitising key steps such as insurance coverage and credit checks, the process removes the need for paperwork and manual verification, ensuring a smooth, end-to-end experience.

Commenting on the feature, Dr Ali Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO, said,“At NBO, digital innovation is not an add-on. It is embedded in how we reimagine banking for today's customer. This upgrade reflects more than a technology enhancement. It is part of a larger vision to simplify access to financial services, drive operational excellence and support financial empowerment across the community. By removing traditional friction points and building integrated digital journeys, we are enabling customers to make faster and more informed financial decisions with confidence and convenience.”

The new feature is part of NBO's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency, support financial inclusion and offer smart, integrated services that align with the evolving needs of today's customers.

For more information on NBO's range of financial solutions, customers can visit , contact the call centre at 24770000 or access the service directly via the NBO App.