Trump claims he controls world
(MENAFN) In a recent interview with The Atlantic marking his first 100 days of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he’s not only leading the country but now sees himself as running the entire world. Reflecting on his time in office, Trump said he is enjoying himself more than during his first term, which he described as a period of simply trying to govern and survive political opposition.
“This time, I run the country and the world,” Trump said, noting that his second term has brought him more enjoyment and confidence. Sources close to the administration told the magazine that the president seems upbeat and energized, with Trump confirming that he finds joy in his responsibilities, even if they are weighty. “What I do is such serious stuff,” he remarked, “but I’m having a lot of fun.”
When asked about his past comments hinting at a possible third presidential run—despite it being constitutionally prohibited—Trump downplayed any serious intent behind those statements. While merchandise promoting a potential 2028 campaign has appeared on his official store, Trump acknowledged that staying in power beyond two terms would be extremely difficult and is not something he plans to pursue.
