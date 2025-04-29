403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tanker Explosion Rocks Pakistan, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion from an oil tanker claimed at least one life and left more than 40 people injured in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan on Monday, according to police and government sources.
The blast occurred in the Noshki district when a fuel tanker, parked at a truck terminal, ignited and exploded, injuring several bystanders, Noshki Senior Superintendent of Police Hashim Momand reported.
He noted that among the wounded were police officers and firefighters who had responded to the scene to control the blaze. All injured individuals were transported to nearby medical facilities.
Hospital officials reported that at least 16 victims are in critical condition, with some sustaining burns on 70 to 80 percent of their bodies. Those with severe injuries are being moved to Quetta, the provincial capital, for advanced care.
The flames were so fierce that they consumed a fire brigade vehicle and left firefighting personnel badly hurt, said Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind in statements to local outlets.
"A state of emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the district ... the incident is unfortunate and investigations are being conducted," Rind noted.
The blast occurred in the Noshki district when a fuel tanker, parked at a truck terminal, ignited and exploded, injuring several bystanders, Noshki Senior Superintendent of Police Hashim Momand reported.
He noted that among the wounded were police officers and firefighters who had responded to the scene to control the blaze. All injured individuals were transported to nearby medical facilities.
Hospital officials reported that at least 16 victims are in critical condition, with some sustaining burns on 70 to 80 percent of their bodies. Those with severe injuries are being moved to Quetta, the provincial capital, for advanced care.
The flames were so fierce that they consumed a fire brigade vehicle and left firefighting personnel badly hurt, said Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind in statements to local outlets.
"A state of emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the district ... the incident is unfortunate and investigations are being conducted," Rind noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment