Granting Of Share Options And Restricted Stock Units To Management


2025-04-29 02:45:58
AALBORG, Denmark, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S' board of directors has on April 28, 2025, decided to grant stock options and RSU's (Restricted Stock Units) to key employees in the Company and a subsidiary. The decision is made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy, as share based instruments are an integrated element of Asetek's total renumeration structure.

A total of 3,099,800 options have been granted to purchase shares at a price of DKK 0.77 per share. The exercise price is set as the average closing price on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange during the five most recent trading days prior to and including the grant date. The options become exercisable 3 years following the grant date and the options will expire 5 years after the grant date.

A total of 173,533 RSU's were granted to senior management employees in the subsidiary Asetek Danmark A/S. The RSU's will mature 3 years following the grant date subject to continued employment.

Obligatory documents filed with the Danish FSA under the EU Market Abuse Regulations are attached to this release.

For questions or further information, please contact:
 Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2566 6869
[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

