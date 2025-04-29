Granting Of Share Options And Restricted Stock Units To Management
|
|
Release
|
|
Ande Sloth Eriksen PDMR-Notification Grant of options April 28 2025
|
|
Peter-Dam-Madsen PDMR-Notification Grant of options April 28 2025
|
|
Henrik Lindskou Mouritsen PDMR-Notification Grant of RSUs April 28 2025
|
|
Henrik Gertz PDMR-Notification Grant of RSUs April 28 2025
|
|
Maja Sand Grimnitz PDMR-Notification Grant of RSUs April 28 2025
|
|
Thomas Ditlev PDMR-Notification Grant of RSUs April 28 2025
SOURCE AsetekWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment