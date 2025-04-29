ECNU Review Of Education Study Calls For Reconstructing Human Education In An Uncertain World

In a complex world full of uncertainty, being able to uphold the ideal of quality education that promotes human development, and a shared life of happiness is essential. It is imperative for education policy researchers to free themselves from the confine

In light of new challenges and uncertainties, the study calls for a complete revamping of the education system in today's world

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In order to address the challenges in contemporary global politics, economy, and research, there is an urgent need for the complete redesign of the human education system, centered on innovation, enhancing human well-being and sustainable development. Using empirical data from reputable international organizations, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), this study analyzes the uncertainties confronting world development and how the education system can be redesigned with these challenges in mind.As of 2009, researchers have declared that the world and its various economic, technological, and social systems, have entered an era of increased ambiguity and volatility. The enduring aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the persistent effects of“long COVID-19,” heightened geopolitical insecurities, repercussions of sluggish global economic growth, and challenges and opportunities posed by smart technology to economic and social development have contributed to an increasingly uncertain global landscape. In response to these global challenges in politics, economics, science and technology, coupled with escalating uncertainties in social development, there is a pressing need to design an innovative and dynamic human education system centered around the advancement of human well-being and sustainable development.Now, a study by Dr. Guorui Fan from East China Normal University emphasizes the urgent need to build an innovative and dynamic education system in response to the increasing uncertainties in global politics, economy, science, and technology. This article was made available online on January 8, 2025, in ECNU Review of Education . The research utilizes empirical data from renowned international organizations such as the United Nations, UNESCO, the World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to analyze the uncertainties facing global development. It also explores the challenges and opportunities in educational reform and delves into the complexities of contemporary uncertainties.The study highlights several key factors contributing to the uncertainty in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, the most severe public health crisis since World War II, has had long-term impacts on people's physical and mental health. The Russia-Ukraine war and complex geopolitics have dealt a heavy blow to human values and the model of globalization. The global economy has been severely affected, and economic development is facing a long and continuous downturn. Meanwhile, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence technologies, such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, has changed the way humans learn, work, and live.The study points out that the existing education system's organizational structure and systems reinforce its inherent conservatism, making it less adaptable to the rapidly changing social, economic, and cultural developments outside the education system. The growing uncertainty in economic and social development has weakened society's support for educational reform. The deterioration of the labor market has led people to question the value of the industrialist education system. Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the way human knowledge is produced and disseminated, shaking the foundation of the modern education system.Moreover, the study also highlights the current limitations of the education system which divides an individual's life into stages of education, work, and retirement. Additionally, the various levels and types of education (schools) are disconnected from one another owing to their increasingly organized and institutionalized nature of current schooling systems around the world. This compartmentalized and divided process of teaching leads to the artificial fragmentation of the education process. The rigid and mechanical nature of the institutionalized education also makes it inherently vulnerable to the control and intervention of powerful external forces such as governmental departments and education administration systems.To tackle these issues, Dr. Fan proposes strategies including reconstructing humanistic education values, rebuilding an educational contract based on understanding and cooperation, developing a dynamic and flexible lifelong education system, and exploring AI-empowered education models. The focus should shift from knowledge-based teaching to enhancing thinking and abilities, aiming to create a new educational system promoting healthy and sustainable development.In summary, Dr. Fan emphasizes that reconstructing human education in an uncertain world is an urgent task. By adopting the strategies outlined in this study, we can build an innovative and dynamic education system that meets the needs of the changing world and promote human well-being and sustainable development.***ReferenceTitle of original paper: The Reconfiguration of Human Education in an Uncertain WorldJournal:ECNU Review of EducationDOI: 10.1177/20965311241266856

Melody Zhang

ECNU Review of Education

+86 21 6222 4545

...

