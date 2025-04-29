Smailing Tour DMC Unveils 'Roadmap Towards Net Zero' To Support Greener Travel In Indonesia

Embark on the Journey Together!

The people behind your Xtraordinary Xclusive Xperiences!

Smailing Tour DMC launch new sustainable travel initiative:“Roadmap Towards Net Zero”, a comprehensive plan designed to enhance sustainable travel practices.

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smailing Tour DMC launch new sustainable travel initiative:“Roadmap Towards Net Zero”, a comprehensive plan designed to enhance sustainable practices throughout their travel operations for responsible and sustainable tourism.The company is a trusted leader in destination management services across Indonesia, a division of the established Smailing Tour Group, with operations spanning across Indonesia for almost 50 years.As global tourism grows, so does its environmental impact. Recognizing the urgent need for change, Smailing Tour DMC is taking meaningful steps to reduce its carbon footprint while creating travel Xperiences that protect and celebrate Indonesia's natural beauty and cultural heritage.“Why is it important to us as a company? As a responsible business that profits responsibly, we must find ways and methods to help our clients enjoy the beautiful islands of Indonesia and at the same time, take action to reduce their carbon footprint. That's why we are on this Roadmap Towards Carbon Net Zero.” said Mr Jason Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Smailing Tour DMC.The Roadmap introduces several impactful initiatives across different areas of the company. In transportation, Smailing Tour DMC is enhancing its services by introducing a fleet of electric vehicles, starting with six BYD M6 units by April 2025, which will reduce carbon emissions.In travel Xperiences, the company has launched a new line of Eco Xperiences, curated journeys that blend cultural immersion, deeper connections with nature, and sustainable travel practices, offering travellers a way to Xplore responsibly. Some of these Xperiences include a stay in Eco resorts, activities that allow travellers to contribute back to the environment as well as using only Electric Vehicles for the full tour to reduce the carbon footprint. Check out the list of newly launched Eco Xperiences .Within its offices, Smailing Tour DMC is practising greener operations by reducing paper usage, implementing energy-saving initiatives, and improving waste segregation practices, ensuring that sustainability is part of its everyday work culture.Beyond operations, the company is strengthening its support for local communities by collaborating with eco-conscious vendors and community-based tourism initiatives, ensuring that tourism continues to be a positive driver of economic and environmental well-being.With a commitment to a Greener Future, Smailing Tour DMC has set a clear measurable target to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by the end of 2025, further increasing the target by at least 10% year on year. The company remains committed to expanding its sustainable travel offerings, raising environmental awareness among travellers and partners, and innovating continuously toward a more responsible tourism industry."We must do this because we must protect our planet Earth - a beautiful place for future generations to enjoy. Everyone has a role to play, and it can start with you," Jason Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Smailing Tour DMC.The“Roadmap Towards Net Zero” initiative marks a significant milestone in Smailing Tour DMC's ongoing journey toward making travel more sustainable, inspiring clients, partners, and the wider travel community to join in creating a greener tomorrow for all.For more information about Smailing Tour DMC's sustainability initiatives and Eco Xperiences, please visit our Blog or contact us at ...

