Wind Summit To Usher In A New Era Of Industry Collaboration

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wind energy sector in the USA is spending more than US$2.6 billion annually on operations and maintenance at an average cost of $6.25 per megawatt-hour produced. We have also seen a total of more than US$4.5 billion in lost production due to asset under-performance, negative pricing or curtailments.Register today and join the next Wind Summit event in October 2025 in Houston, Texas. Get more information about the event atThis event series is intended to provide global wind energy market participants an opportunity to collaborate on their largest operations and maintenance challenges.This event will cover topics such as: how to manage assets or how to deal with an asset manager, what types of damage are hampering asset technical performance, or even how does asset financial performance rank against other independent power producers in the market?Join this exclusive event to learn the best practices from operators and asset management partners around the world to learn how projects can flourish. Learn from experts in asset management and operations with over 200GW of assets serviced. They will share case studies from the on tools and procedures for optimizing asset availability and financial performance, data gathering and analysis, prevention of damage, as well as cost savings through preventative maintenance practices.This event will explore the realities of lightning interactions with wind turbines, gaps between IEC standards and what is happening in the field with data from the global operating fleet in lightning hot spots. Learn what reactive vs. proactive actions can be taken to safeguard wind farms from unneeded and uncontrollable OPEX spend on lightning repairs.Why is leading edge erosion (LEE) happening? Rain, bugs, dust, etc. What can it do to wind farm performance and why it is costing so much money? Learn about state of the art solutions for solving the LEE problem - installation and products. What can be done to rebuild and protect the leading edges for the future.How gearboxes are maintained, and when they need to be refurbished can impact asset performance and profitability. Refurbishment can be more expensive, but it can yield performance benefits which will positively impact asset availability. Learn about the benefits of experienced operators or service providers who have successfully completed lower cost up-tower repairs, and when certain asset owners or operators have chosen to refurbish gearboxes to maximize asset performance.In a heavily OEM contracted market, it is difficult for operators to have a clear view of what is happening in the field. Aftermarket CMS can solve that problem and put some decision-making power back into the hands of asset operators. Learn what is available in the market, how each type of CMS can aid in decision-making and increased profitability of wind farms and what are the emerging trends in CMS.Who knows assets best, an OEM, an operator or an experienced independent service provider? Do asset operators have access to the data needed to make decisions on maintenance or operations? Lessons learned from active industry shifts happening in other wind markets will be shared as case studies for the USA. Transparency and collaboration are two of the most sought after items between asset owners and OEM full service agreement holders. This creates a tension over who has ultimate responsibility over the financially well-being of an asset. Learn how to work collaboratively with an OEM to arrive at mutually agreeable solutions, as well as some tactics that really work to collaborate with independent service providers who could assist with bringing maintenance practices in-house.The insurance industry looks at risk and opportunity differently than owners, operators, independent service providers (ISPs), and OEMs. Not to be missed, they are a key player in the energy transition allowing for the financial industry to participate fully. Gain an understanding of how to best work with insurers/risk managers to facilitate the best terms, costs, and efficient claims processes.The USA wind energy market has one of the most diverse array of wind turbine makes and models in the world. Learn about a broad view look at some of the plaguing issues happening around the world and the fixes/solutions that others have been successful with.Overall Learning Objectives:* How do wind farm operating costs compare by maintenance type and provider?* What are best practices for operations and maintenance that will maximize asset availability?* How can an asset owner or operator get a grip on spiraling maintenance costs or prevent damage accumulation in the first place?* What can be done to ensure assets operate profitably, even under a wind turbine OEM long term service agreement?Early Bird tickets are just $649.00, but prices will go up after June 30th, so book a spot today!The full schedule, along with confirmed speakers and panelists are online, so make sure that the 14 - 15 of October in Houston, Texas is marked on the calendar. 