403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
J.D. Vance claims Ukraine won’t win
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia in the ongoing conflict, warning that prolonging the war could lead to further loss of life and potential nuclear escalation. Speaking on the Charlie Kirk podcast Monday, Vance dismissed the idea that Russia would eventually collapse under the strain of a drawn-out war.
“If this continues, Ukraine is not going to win,” Vance stated. He criticized what he called a misguided belief in mainstream media that a few more years of fighting would lead to Ukraine reclaiming its lost territory and Russia’s downfall. “That’s simply not the reality,” he added, cautioning that millions more could die if the war drags on.
Vance acknowledged the difficulty of negotiations, saying that frustration exists on both sides. “Sometimes you want to give up, but that’s not something President Trump allows,” he noted, signaling that U.S. diplomatic efforts are ongoing despite the challenges.
His comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire to coincide with World War II Victory Day celebrations from May 8 to May 10. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the gesture as manipulative and instead pushed for a 30-day truce.
Russia has accused Ukraine of violating previous ceasefires, including a 30-day U.S.-brokered “energy truce” and a 30-hour Easter ceasefire. Putin has argued that for any long-term peace to take hold, Ukraine must end its troop mobilization and Western countries must stop supplying arms to Kiev.
“If this continues, Ukraine is not going to win,” Vance stated. He criticized what he called a misguided belief in mainstream media that a few more years of fighting would lead to Ukraine reclaiming its lost territory and Russia’s downfall. “That’s simply not the reality,” he added, cautioning that millions more could die if the war drags on.
Vance acknowledged the difficulty of negotiations, saying that frustration exists on both sides. “Sometimes you want to give up, but that’s not something President Trump allows,” he noted, signaling that U.S. diplomatic efforts are ongoing despite the challenges.
His comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire to coincide with World War II Victory Day celebrations from May 8 to May 10. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the gesture as manipulative and instead pushed for a 30-day truce.
Russia has accused Ukraine of violating previous ceasefires, including a 30-day U.S.-brokered “energy truce” and a 30-hour Easter ceasefire. Putin has argued that for any long-term peace to take hold, Ukraine must end its troop mobilization and Western countries must stop supplying arms to Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment