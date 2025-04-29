403
Trump proposes Canadians should choose to vote for him
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Monday by urging Canadians to support him as their leader during Canada’s federal election, once again proposing that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wished Canadians “good luck” as they headed to the polls but quickly shifted to promoting himself. He encouraged Canadians to “elect the man” capable of halving taxes and boosting military strength “for free,” seemingly referring to himself.
Trump claimed that if Canada joined the U.S., it would benefit from explosive growth in key industries like steel, aluminum, and energy, and be freed from tariffs and taxes. “Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!” he wrote, dismissing the current U.S.-Canada border as a historical “artificial line.”
His comments were swiftly rejected by leaders of Canada’s major political parties, including the ruling Liberals and the opposition Conservatives, both of whom asserted their readiness to lead the country independently during a time of tense U.S.-Canada relations under Trump.
Trump first floated the idea of Canada becoming a U.S. state in late 2024, arguing that America shoulders an unfair financial burden supporting its northern neighbor and that trade imbalances persist between the two countries.
Canadian officials have firmly opposed the idea. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took over from Justin Trudeau in January after Trudeau stepped down amid low approval ratings and economic challenges, reiterated that Canada would “never, ever” become part of the U.S.
The outcome of Monday’s election will determine whether the Liberal Party, now led by Carney, will continue its nearly ten-year hold on power or be replaced by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party. Polls indicate a close race, with a minority government likely.
