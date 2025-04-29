403
Anti-Trump Liberals likely to secure elections in Canada
(MENAFN) Canada’s Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is projected to secure a fourth consecutive term in office, according to CBC Decision Desk and CTV News. The Liberals are expected to win 89 seats in the House of Commons, outpacing the Conservatives, who are projected to take 77. A majority requires 172 seats, meaning the Liberals may need to form a minority government or seek coalition support.
Carney, who previously served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, centered much of his campaign on confronting U.S. President Donald Trump. He criticized Trump’s recently imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports and strongly rejected the president’s controversial remark that Canada would be better off as “America’s 51st state.”
Carney accused Trump of trying to economically dominate Canada, stating at a campaign event: “His strategy is to break us so America can own us.” He also declared the end of the traditionally close U.S.-Canada relationship, which had been based on economic integration and military cooperation.
The election was triggered by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation in January, following plummeting approval ratings and internal divisions within the Liberal Party. Carney’s firm stance against Trump and his tariffs helped revive Liberal support, which had been waning just months before.
Trump’s tariffs, announced in March under the justification of trade imbalance and drug trafficking concerns, prompted retaliatory measures from Ottawa. Carney said he told Trump during a phone conversation that Canada would “never” consider becoming part of the U.S.
According to former Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti, the party’s resurgence was driven by Carney’s leadership and his confrontational approach toward Trump. “We were dead and buried in December. Now, we’re on track to form a government,” Lametti told CTV.
