Sampo Group's Results For January–March 2025 Will Be Published On 7 May 2025
Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January – March 2025 on 7 May around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at .
Conference call
7 May at 11:30 am Finnish time (9:30 am UK time)
To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link:
Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson , Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker , CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
