CITEM Leads Philippine Business Mission To The World's Largest Home Furnishings Trade Show

DesignPhilippines, handcrafted for the world.

The Philippines is strengthening its foothold in the US home and lifestyle market.

- Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Philippines is making significant strides to strengthen its foothold in the US through an Outbound Business Mission (OBM) at High Point Market, the world's largest home furnishings trade show. Happening now in North Carolina on April 25-30, 2025, the Philippine delegation, spearheaded by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is composed of eleven manufacturers who are engaging in business-matching activities, building substantial linkages, and exploring the global landscape.

The OBM seeks to prepare the participating manufacturers for the 2026 edition of High Point. Bannered under DESIGNPhilippines, these companies will also study new design directions, material innovations, and consumer preferences to further their product development and marketing efforts.

Joining the mission is Nature's Legacy, a Certified B Corporation recognized by the world's leading accrediting bodies–Sustainable Furnishings Council for sustainable home furnishings and Material ConneXion for material insights. The brand has innovated three registered trademarks, namely, Naturescast, Nucast, and Marmorcast, all of which are made from rather discarded materials. Seasoned exporter Calfurn is also slated to join the delegation. Since 1976, the company has been creating furniture pieces using sustainably sourced indigenous materials. Made using intricate traditional weaving techniques, Calfurn products are as precise as those made by machines. Completing the list of exhibitors are Aerostone, Arksmith, Fifty One All Weather Furniture, Filipino Creazione, Finali, Jed Yabut, Jireh Forge, Larone, and Premium Box Corp.

The initiative to return to High Point is part of CITEM's efforts to strengthen the Philippines' presence in the global market, drive export growth, and establish the country as a premier hub for competitive products.

Given the country's absence from the trade fair for more than a decade, CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo sees this year's return as a strategic opportunity because“notable buyers have signed up for the pre-arranged B2B meetings, indicating that they are eager to do business with Philippine furniture makers again. It's high time for us to revitalize our presence in the US market for home furniture and furnishings after a long absence of 17 years.”

This momentum aligns with growing opportunities for Filipino exporters, as trade and economic experts forecast the country to boost trade despite the challenge of higher tariffs imposed by the US. The Philippines currently has tariffs at 17%, which is significantly lower than other Asian export players, such as China with 145%, Vietnam with 46%, and Thailand with 36%.

The US contributed the highest export value, amounting to USD 12.14 billion, with a 17% share of the Philippines' total exports in 2024.

Aptly dubbed as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World, High Point Market is expected to attract over 75,000 attendees, including buyers, retailers, interior designers, and manufacturers, offering networking opportunities for the Philippine MSMEs. It features 2,000 exhibitors, filling the 11.5M square feet of showroom space.

The DESIGNPhilippines OBM at High Point Market is in partnership with the Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC) through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Washington D.C. Global Trend Ambassador Patti Carpenter will support the Filipino manufacturers as a Market Specialist. To book a meeting with the exporters, register at .

CITEM is the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). It is the organizer of Manila FAME, the Philippines' premier trade show for quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products. Its next edition is set on October 16-18, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City.

Elmer Harold Grande

CITEM

+63 928 627 3534

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.