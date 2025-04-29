Irayple Showcases Smart Logistics Advancements At KOREA MAT 2025

iRAYPLE at KOREA MAT 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April 22 to 25, 2025, iRAYPLE participated in KOREA MAT 2025, one of Asia's leading logistics exhibitions, held at Korea KINTEX. At the event, iRAYPLE showcased its latest innovations in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness.Precision, Power, and Flexibility in Autonomous LogisticsThe C006, with its 60kg load capacity, is ideal for narrow aisles and fast-moving operations, making it perfect for industries like 3C warehousing. Meanwhile, the C150C offers a robust solution with a rated load of 1500kg, capable of handling heavy-duty tasks while still navigating tight spaces. Together, these robots provide flexible, high-performance solutions that cater to both light and heavy material handling requirements.The FP150 is a counterbalance forklift AMR with a 1500kg load capacity, designed for narrow aisles as small as 3100mm. It features 360° safety detection with laser fusion vision and natural navigation with ±10mm precision, making the FP150 ideal for efficient, reliable, and safe material handling in tight spaces.High-Performance Code Readers for Efficient LogisticsThe R3000 Series serves as a compact, entry-level code reader, designed for simple code reading tasks in small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios where space efficiency is critical. The R4000 Series, equipped with embedded AI algorithms, ensures fast and reliable decoding even under complex conditions, making them adaptable to a wide range of applications.For more demanding environments, the R5000 Series features high-resolution sensors and advanced AI-driven decoding, excelling at high-speed and high-complexity code reading. Across the series, iRAYPLE's code readers offer compact integration, high decoding accuracy, flexible installation options, and robust performance, empowering smarter, more efficient automated systems.Revolutionizing Logistics with AI-Powered PrecisionPowered by AI deep learning algorithms, The iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal is an advanced vision-based solution for inbound and outbound logistics, achieving a decoding accuracy of ≥99.9%. By enabling precise, high-speed data capture and seamless system linkage, the iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal provides a flexible, intelligent solution for accelerating smart warehouse development.Transforming Logistics with Intelligent InnovationFrom Static DWS for top-surface scanning and volume measurement to the Singulation System powered by deep learning for efficient parcel sorting, iRAYPLE offers solutions that tackle logistics challenges. Our High-speed Six-side DWS System enhances sorting accuracy with 360° recognition, while the Code Reading Portal ensures fast, precise data capture for smooth warehouse operations. Together, these solutions help logistics companies handle high parcel volumes, reduce labor costs, and improve operational efficiency and accuracy in dynamic environments. iRAYPLE is deeply committed to empowering businesses to meet the evolving demands of the modern logistics landscape.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

