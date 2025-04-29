403
China Expresses Confidence Toward Growth Target
(MENAFN) China has expressed unwavering assurance in meeting its 5 percent economic expansion objective for the year 2025, despite enduring economic frictions with the United States.
This declaration came from a high-ranking official during a press briefing on Monday.
According to the media, Zhao Chenxin, Deputy Head of the National Development and Reform Commission, remarked, “We still have ample policy reserves and plenty of policy space.”
His comments reflect Beijing’s continued confidence in its policy flexibility and capacity to navigate ongoing economic pressures.
Zhao highlighted that regardless of external shifts in the global environment, China remains steadfast in pursuing its internal development strategies.
He stressed that the country will continue to stay focused on its own progress and handle domestic matters with strategic determination.
“We are fully confident in achieving this year’s economic and social development targets,” Zhao stated.
To stimulate job growth, Zhao outlined several initiatives from the Chinese government, including promoting consistent employment practices, broadening access to vocational education, enhancing public job services, and increasing support through infrastructure and community projects.
In a separate address, Zou Lan, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, noted that the central bank intends to modify the reserve requirement ratio and interest rates when appropriate.
These adjustments will be made based on internal and external economic indicators and the status of financial markets.
Zou further mentioned that the central bank is actively working to enhance its range of policy instruments.
He confirmed that additional, targeted measures will be introduced as necessary to support workforce participation, business resilience, market vitality, as well as economic confidence.
