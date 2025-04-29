Michigan Expands Statewide Initiative To Support Adults Returning To College, Increase Number Of Accessible Pathways To Credential Attainment

In partnership with ReUp Education, Michigan has expanded its Michigan Reconnect initiative in support of the state's 1.2 million some college no credential residents with robust college coaching and support.

LANSING, Mich., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, a national leader in college re-enrollment and workforce readiness, has announced an expanded partnership with the state of Michigan focused on reengaging the nearly 1.2 million Michigan residents who have some college but no credential (SCNC). This expansion builds on ReUp's current work across the state to help residents find their way back to and through higher education and will advance existing efforts to meet Michigan's goal of having 60% of working-age adults with a degree or postsecondary credential by 2030.

"As Michigan celebrates the fourth anniversary of Michigan Reconnect, we are excited to leverage ReUp's expertise in reengaging adult learners to accelerate our impact with Michigan's community colleges," said Sarah Szurpicki, Director of the Office of Sixty by 30 at the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). "This partnership will support thousands of Michiganders as they continue their educational journeys and build a better future for their families and our communities."

According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the SCNC population has reached more than 40 million Americans. Many of these learners face a range of barriers to degree/credential attainment, including the cost of college, balancing work and family commitments, and a lack of guidance on how to reenroll or complete their studies. And, with 72 percent of jobs in the US requiring postsecondary education and/or training by 2031 and 84% of Michigan-based jobs requiring a bachelor's degree or higher in the next eight years, establishing new pathways to degree completion is essential to meeting national, regional, and local workforce demands.

Through the MiLEAP partnership, ReUp will be working directly with community colleges across the state to re-enroll 21- to 24-year-old college stopouts, including:



Alpena Community College

Delta College

Grand Rapids Community College

Henry Ford College

Jackson College

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Kellogg Community College

Lansing Community College

Mid Michigan College

Mott Community College

Oakland Community College St. Clair County Community College

This statewide partnership builds on ReUp's existing relationships with the Michigan Association of State Universities and Detroit Drives Degrees . Over the past two years, ReUp has helped more than 4,000 Michigan learners find their way back to college. More than 200,000 Michigan college stopouts now have access to ReUp's re-enrollment services and coaching, many of whom also qualify for free tuition through Michigan Reconnect scholarships.

"We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with the state of Michigan to make a difference in the lives of these learners," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "By collaborating with community colleges and universities across the state, we are helping learners achieve their academic and career aspirations while driving the state toward its workforce attainment goals. It's no secret that a large percentage of Michigan jobs in high-demand fields will require at least a bachelor's degree in the future, and by supporting adult learners in their educational journeys, we are investing not only in their personal success, but in the strength and competitiveness of the region's economy."

Over the past decade, ReUp has partnered with more than 140 institutions, including ReUp's statewide partnerships with New Jersey and North Carolina . ReUp has re-enrolled more than 48,000 learners, with half of that enrollment coming in just the past two years.

