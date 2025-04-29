ACG METALS LIMITED: Q1 2025 Operations And Capital Structure Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ("ACG" or the "Company") Q1 2025 Operations and Capital Structure Update Operational Strength, Expansion Milestones and Capital Structure Optimisation LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited (LSE:ACG) is pleased to announce its operations and capital structure update for the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2025" or the "Quarter" or "Period"). Artem Volynets (Chairman and CEO) and Patrick Henze (CFO) will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 09 May 2025, 14:00 BST. To attend, investors can join via this link: . Highlights In the first quarter of 2025, the Gediktepe Mine delivered strong operational performance compared to Q1 2024 achieving a 29% increase in Gold Equivalent production yielding 16.2koz of Gold Equivalent sales. In addition, we maintained cost discipline in decreasing AISC by 13% while benefitting from a 38% increase in realized Gold prices. The Gediktepe Sulphide Expansion Project also continued to advance on schedule and on budget, with major early works completed and construction activities expected to ramp up materially in the coming quarter. At the same time, ACG has significantly strengthened its capital structure through the early repayment of acquisition and a portion of the shareholder loans. The successful completion of share and cash tender offers to significantly simplify the equity capital structure and the execution of a gold hedging strategy to protect near-term cash flows. Artem Volynets, Chairman and CEO of ACG, said: "The first quarter of 2025 has further demonstrated the strength and reliability of our operations at Gediktepe, as well as the exceptional performance of our team. We have already delivered nearly 50% of the full-year production forecast shared during the bond roadshow last year, with further inventory in hand - a strong indicator of our performance trajectory and conservative projections to investors. Even as the market faced inflationary pressure in Türkiye, we controlled costs resulting in a decrease compared to the first quarter of last year. Our early repayments of acquisition and sponsor loans demonstrate disciplined capital management, while the successful completion of both the USD200 million bond (fully funding our expansion) and warrant tender offers have ensured financial stability and simplified our capital structure and improved alignment with shareholders. Additionally, the implementation of a structured gold hedging strategy provides prudent downside protection while preserving upside exposure derisking the cash flows indicated to our investors. As a result of these initiatives as well as the favourable commodity price environment and the continued cost discipline on site, we are significantly ahead of schedule on funding our financial obligations under the bond and remaining shareholder loans in 2025. At the same time, we are pleased with the progress on the Gediktepe Copper Sulphide Expansion Project, with key milestones achieved on time and on budget. This expansion is transformational for ACG, positioning Gediktepe as a long-life, low-cost copper producer." Q1 2025 Operational Highlights

In accordance with previous years and the 2025 mine plan, Q1 production and sales were generated from the large inventory balance at the end of 2024. This will continue in Q2 2025.

Pre-stripping of the pits is progressing on time and on budget to mine fresh ore in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Gediktepe produced 12,892oz of Gold and 239,948oz of Silver resulting in 15,565oz of Gold Equivalent for the Quarter. This was converted to 16,225koz of Gold Equivalent in sales.

Quarterly average realised prices for Gold ($2,835/oz) and Silver ($32/oz) have improved by 38% and 36% respectively compared to Q1 2024. Q1 costs remained within the budget at $441 per ounce representing a decrease of 37%, with all-in sustaining costs of $982 per ounce representing a decrease of 13% compared to Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 Operating Summary





Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024











Total Ore Mined t 3,806 -50 % Mining Au Grade g/t 0.08 -81 % Ag Grade g/t 122 493 %









Total Ore Processed t 0 -100 % Process Au Grade g/t 0.00 -100 % Ag Grade g/t 0.00 -100 %









Au oz 12,892 23 % Production Ag oz 239,948 66 % AuEq oz 15,565 29 %









Au oz 13,692 -4 % Sales Ag oz 227,175 49 % AuEq oz 16,225 2 %









Au $/oz 2,835 38 % Realised Price Ag $/oz 32 36 %









C1 Cash Costs (produced) $/oz 441 -37 % Cost AISC (sold) $/oz 983 -13 %

Sulphide Expansion Project Moving Forward at Pace



The Gediktepe Copper Sulphide Expansion Project continues to progress in line with plan and budget. Mobilisation of GAP İnşaat, the fixed-price EPC contractor, is well advanced, with the construction mobilisation area targeted for completion by in the first half of May 2025.

As at 31 March 2025, approximately 90% of required earthworks had been completed. Final handover of the area to GAP is expected in early May.

All long-lead items, including the flotation and thickener tanks, have been ordered with upfront payments completed.

Major site preparation activities have advanced substantially, with the main access road to the Sulphide Process Plant completed up to the base course.

Excavation work at the plant site is progressing well, with over 176,000m3 of material already excavated.

As at 31 March 2025, the project remains well within its project schedule milestones completing 46% of engineering design and draft, 33% of procurement and 8% of construction. The Sulphide Expansion Project remains on schedule for commissioning in Q1 2026, with no delays or cost overruns, reinforcing Gediktepe's transition into a long-life, low-cost copper producer.

Bond Placement Update

In December 2024, ACG successfully raised $200 million through a four-year senior secured bond issuance with a coupon rate of 14.75%, the proceeds of which either have been or will be applied to fully finance the sulphide expansion project at the Company's operating Gediktepe Mine in Türkiye and the repayment of the acquisition facility with Traxys Europe S.A. and Argentem Creek Partners on 23 January 2025.

An application has been made for listing the bonds on the Nordic ABM and is currently being finalised. The listing of the bonds is expected to occur in May.

ACG has since executed three drawdowns (including transaction costs) from the bond proceeds, amounting to $62.6 million in total and fulfilled all CPs under the bond terms in line with projected schedule and budget.

Debt Repayment and Strengthened Financial Position

As part of the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine in Turkey, ACG entered into a $37.5 million acquisition facility agreement with Traxys Europe S.A. and Argentem Creek Partners on August 31, 2024.

Within just two months since the acquisition of Gediktepe, ACG repaid $12.1 million of the principal amount of this facility, bringing the outstanding principal amount down to $25.4 million as at October 31, 2024. Utilising the bond proceeds in January, ACG made an early settlement, 8 months before scheduled maturity, and fully repaid the outstanding principal to Traxys Europe S.A. and Argentem Creek Partners.

Since October 31, 2024, the Company repaid a further $7.1 million of its shareholder loans (including interest), reducing the outstanding balance to $7 million, down from $13.5m and equating to a c.50% reduction. The shareholder loans mature in October 2025.

ACG's bond escrow and bank cash balance as at March 31, 2025 was $190.7 million.

Completion of the Share & the Cash Tender Offers

In March 2025, the company announced the completion of parallel share and cash tender offers in respect of its outstanding warrants. Pursuant to the share tender offer, the Company has acquired 26,899,414 warrants, representing approximately 70% of all warrants, in exchange for 2,689,927 class A ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. In addition, pursuant to the cash tender offer, funds managed by Argentem Creek Partners acquired 1,121,411 warrants at a purchase price of $0.50 per warrant for total consideration of $560,705.50.

Following completion of the share and cash tender offers, the Company has 21,659,146 class A ordinary shares in issue and 38,427,749 warrants outstanding, of which 26,899,414 warrants are currently held in treasury.

Execution of Gold Hedging Strategy

ACG has successfully executed a hedging strategy covering 50% of its planned gold production through January 2026 using a structured collar option, allowing the Company to secure strong downside protection while retaining exposure to potential upside.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Palatine

Communications Advisor

Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed

[email protected]

Stifel

Joint Broker

Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Berenberg

Joint Broker

Jennifer Lee / Natasha Ninkov

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord

Joint Broker

James Asensio / Charlie Hammond

+ 44 (0) 20 7523 8000

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG Metals continues to build its pipeline of prospective, multi-jurisdictional M&A candidates with the objective of closing additional acquisitions toward securing 200,000-300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production annually over the next three to five years.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit:

SOURCE ACG METALS LIMITED

