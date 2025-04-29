Sobi Publishes Q1 2025 Report: Portfolio Continues To Deliver

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the first quarter 2025 First Quarter 2025

Total revenue increased 3 per cent, 3 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER)1, to SEK 6,465 M (6,256)

Haematology revenue increased 13 per cent at CER to SEK 4,632 M (4,075), mainly driven by the launch of Altuvoct of SEK 455 M (0), strong sales of Doptelet of SEK 1,129 M (756) and sales of Aspaveli/Empaveli of SEK 333 M (240), somewhat offset by sales of Vonjo of SEK 306 M (320)

Immunology revenue decreased 21 per cent at CER to SEK 1,526 M (1,908), explained by low Synagis sales of SEK 21 M (520) and Beyfortus royalty of SEK 189 M (318), partially offset by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 582 M (438) and Kineret of SEK 735 M (633)

Revenue from the strategic portfolio1* grew by 46 per cent at CER to SEK 3,255 M (2,194)

The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 36 per cent (37), excluding items affecting comparability (IAC)2. EBITA1 was SEK 2,260 M (2,177), corresponding to a margin of 35 per cent (35). EBIT was SEK 1,358 M (1,313)

Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 2.55 (2.35) and EPS after dilution was SEK 2.52 (2.33). Adjusted EPS before dilution was SEK 2.75 (2.70) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 2.72 (2.67) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 2,295 M (2,256) Outlook 2025 - Unchanged

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a high single-digit percentage at CER The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). 2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and LinkedIn .

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 29 April 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

