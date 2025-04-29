Sobi Publishes Q1 2025 Report: Portfolio Continues To Deliver
|
1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
|
2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).
* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.
Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT, and 09:30 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.
The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi. The slides will be made available on sobi before the conference call.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here .
Sobi
Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and LinkedIn .
Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here . For Sobi Media contacts, click here .
This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 29 April 2025 at 08:00 CEST.
Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Q1 2025 report Portfolio continues to deliver
