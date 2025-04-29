VAALCO Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The Company will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday morning, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Vaalco Energy Earnings Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO's website at . An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

