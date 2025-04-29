Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VAALCO Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-04-29 02:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the“Company”) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday morning, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Vaalco Energy Earnings Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO's website at . An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422
Website:
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Barry Archer ...

MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109484277

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search