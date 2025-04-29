Bank Of Åland Plc: Interim Report For The Period January - March 2025
|Group
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|%
|Q1 2024
|%
|EUR M
|Income
|Net interest income
|23.8
|25.2
|-6
|26.3
|-10
|Net commission income
|21.4
|19.9
|8
|18.3
|17
|IT income
|8.6
|9.4
|-9
|8.4
|3
|Other income
|2.2
|-0.4
|0.8
|Total income
|56.0
|54.1
|3
|53.8
|4
|Staff costs
|-23.4
|-22.1
|6
|-21.6
|8
|Other expenses
|-11.3
|-12.4
|-8
|-11.5
|-2
|Depreciation/amortisation
|-3.0
|-2.8
|6
|-3.2
|-8
|Total expenses
|-37.7
|-37.3
|1
|-36.4
|4
|Profit before impairment losses
|18.3
|16.8
|9
|17.4
|5
|Impairment losses on financial assets, net
|0.1
|-1.5
|-0.5
|Net operating profit
|18.3
|15.3
|20
|16.9
|9
|Income taxes
|-3.7
|-2.9
|27
|-3.3
|14
|Profit for the period
|14.6
|12.4
|19
|13.6
|7
|Volume
|Lending to the public
|3,552
|3,576
|-1
|3,762
|-6
|Deposits from the public
|3,573
|3,521
|1
|3,399
|5
|Actively managed assets
|10,662
|10,616
|0
|10,100
|6
|Managed mortage loans
|3,335
|3,080
|8
|2,584
|29
|Equity capital
|315
|336
|-6
|302
|4
|Balance sheet total
|5,011
|4,925
|2
|5,111
|-2
|Risk exposure amount
|1,803
|1,643
|10
|1,761
|2
The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (6/2016)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Report for the period January – March 2025, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release. The Bank`s Interim Report for the period January – March 2025 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company's web site at
Mariehamn, April 29, 2025
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505
