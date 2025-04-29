Bank Of Åland Plc: Interim Report For The Period January - March 2025

Bank of Åland Plc

Interim Report

April 29, 2025 9.00 EET

Interim Report for the period January - March 2025

A strong start to the year in terms of earnings

“We started 2025 with a strong net operating profit of EUR 18.3 million (16.9) and a return on equity of 19.5 (18.3) per cent.

“Our income is increasing, and it is primarily net commission income that is climbing due to large transaction volume in our financial investment business. Expenses rose in a controlled manner, and impairment losses (including recoveries) totalled a recovery of EUR 0.1 million during the first quarter.

“We are currently seeing a great deal of uncertainty in the world's capital markets, and we expect this uncertainty to persist for some time to come. The Bank of Åland is also well equipped for more turbulent times. As proof of this, in March Moody's Ratings raised its outlook for the Bank of Åland to positive from stable and affirmed the Bank's long-term deposit rating at A3.”

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive

January−March 2025 compared to January - March 2024



Net operating profit increased by 9 per cent and amounted to EUR 18.3 M (16.9).



Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 2 per cent to EUR 53.8 M (53.0).



Other income improved to EUR 2.2 M (0.8).



Total expenses increased by 4 per cent to EUR 37.7 M (36.4).



Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) amounted to a recovery of EUR 0.1 M (loss of 0.5), equivalent to a loan loss level of −0.01 per cent (0.05).



Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 19.5 per cent (18.3).



Earnings per share increased by 7 per cent to EUR 0.95 (0.89).



The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 12.7 per cent (14.5 on December 31, 2024).

Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its return on equity after taxes (ROE) to continue to exceed its long-term financial target of 15 per cent during 2025.



Financial Summary