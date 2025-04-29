Annual Report And Financial Statements For The Period Ended 31 December 2024
|Valuation methodology
|By value
|By number of companies
|Multiples
|18%
|3
|External price
|44%
|12
|Scenario analysis
|14%
|7
|Milestone analysis
|24%
|10
|Write-off
|-
|4
Portfolio case studies
CoMind
CoMind is building revolutionary brain sensing technologies.
Their mission is to redefine the way the brain is measured and treated at every stage of care. One of the first applications of CoMind's core technology is in measuring intracranial brain pressure using an adhesive sensor and advanced signal processing. This will be a step change from the current standard of having to drill through the skull to measure intracranial pressure in patients impacted by traumatic brain injury, stroke, and/or other neurocritical conditions.
While other companies are trying to create noninvasive technology in this sector, we believe CoMind has a distinct competitive advantage. CoMind has developed an advanced optical sensing technique that has opened up new possibilities in monitoring brain health. Unlike existing methods, CoMind's technology is more similar to the“LiDAR” (Light Detection and Ranging) systems used in self-driving cars. This allows CoMind's devices to give a unique, detailed view of brain health, helping doctors deliver more personalised and targeted treatments to patients at every stage of care.
>250 subjects were measured in 2024.
Several devices are currently being used in hospitals for clinical trials.
Swiipr
Passengers get quick, easy-to-use compensation, airlines save on processing costs while improving service.
When flights are disrupted, compensating passengers is a hassle for both airlines and travellers. Swiipr's platform simplifies this by automating payment verification and processing through a system designed specifically for airlines. The company provides passengers with virtual and physical prepaid cards, offering instant, flexible spending compared to outdated paper vouchers or slow payments. Swiipr also supports airlines with solutions for crew, operational, and crisis payments, enabling fast, direct payouts to staff. Passengers get quick, easy-to-use compensation, airlines save on processing costs while improving service, and retailers benefit from instant payment settlement. Swiipr also integrates with airline Customer Relationship Management systems, making it an essential partner for the industry.
Octopus Ventures is excited about Swiipr's travel-focused digital payments solution and its potential to revolutionise how airlines handle pay-outs. Swiipr's innovative product aims to transform compensation payments and speed up management processes for airlines and beyond. By enabling digital payments, Swiipr seeks to boost efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and provide automated processes that are transparent and compliant with regulations.
With over 500 million passengers affected by travel disruptions each year, simplifying the path to compensation has the potential to significantly improve customer satisfaction, build trust, and foster loyalty in the industry.
Only 1–2% of disrupted passengers currently receive compensation.
Billions of dollars lost by passengers in outdated, inefficient pay-out processes every year.
Pay360 Payment Award winner: Best B2B Programme and Best Customer Facing Experience at the 2024 awards.
DRIFT
DRIFT aims to drive the clean energy transition worldwide with high-performance sailing vessels that harness deep ocean wind to produce green hydrogen at sea and deliver it globally.
It does this using a unique, AI-enabled vessel routing system that enables the vessels to find and stay in optimum weather conditions. The growing demand for clean hydrogen to accelerate the decarbonisation of sectors such as heavy industry, transportation and manufacturing is sparking innovation in the sector. DRIFT's solution is mobile, resilient and works outside of existing infrastructure. The company is developing renewable energy partnerships that will benefit coastal and island communities around the world.
DRIFT is leading the way in developing a truly innovative new class of mobile renewable energy, building the world's first net-positive ships and unlocking a new era of clean fuel generation capable of covering 70% of the globe. The company's technology uniquely unlocks the planet's greatest resource, overcoming supply challenges and enabling a fair and equitable clean energy transition.
€10 trillion: Goldman Sachs estimates that the green hydrogen market could reach €10 trillion by 2050.
24%: Bank of America predicts that clean hydrogen could provide 24% of global energy needs by 2050.
COP 28 winner: DRIFT is a COP 28 award-winning DeepTech company and winner of the Monaco Prize for Innovation in Renewable Hydrogen and Transportation 2024.
Top 10 investments
Here, we set out the cost and valuation of the top 10 holdings, which account for over 58% of the value of the portfolio.
|Portfolio company
|Investment cost
| Valuation at
31 December 2024
|Investment Theme
|1. HelloSelf Limited
|£2.6m
|£2.6m
|Revitalising healthcare
|2. Remofirst, Inc
|£1.2m
|£1.7m
|Empowering people
|3. Infinitopes Ltd
|£1.6m
|£1.6m
|Revitalising healthcare
|4. Neat SAS
|£0.6m
|£1.5m
|Building a sustainable planet
|5. TYTN Ltd (t/a TitanML)
|£0.5m
|£1.5m
|Building a sustainable planet
|6. Apheris AI GmbH
|£1.5m
|£1.5m
|Empowering people
|7. Menwell Limited (t/a Manual)
|£0.9m
|£1.5m
|Revitalising healthcare
|8. Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd (t/a Skin + Me)
|£1.0m
|£1.4m
|Revitalising healthcare
|9. Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies Ltd
|£0.9m
|£1.2m
|Empowering people
|10. CoMind Technologies Ltd
|£0.8m
|£1.0m
|Revitalising healthcare
Top 10 investments in detail 1
1
HelloSelf Limited
A digital, personalised psychological therapy and coaching platform.
|Initial investment date:
|January 2023
|Investment cost:
|£2.6m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£2.6m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|31 March 2024
|Turnover:
| Not available 2
(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|£(15.5)m
|(2023: £(9.8)m)
|Valuation methodology:
|Calibration
2
Remofirst, Inc.
Global payroll and compliance system for remote teams.
|Initial investment date:
|February 2024
|Investment cost:
|£1.2m
|(2023: n/a)
|Valuation:
|£1.7m
|(2023: n/a)
|Last submitted accounts:
|Not available 2
|Turnover:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Valuation methodology:
|Last Round
3
Infinitopes Ltd
Has built an antigen discovery platform to develop cancer vaccines that provide better treatment outcomes.
|Initial investment date:
|December 2022
|Investment cost:
|£1.6m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£1.6m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|31 December 2023
|Turnover:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|£9.3m
|(2023:
|Valuation methodology:
|Last Round
Neat SAS
An embedded insurance platform that gives merchants the ability to provide insurance bundles to their customers at a competitive
|Initial investment date:
|November 2022
|Investment cost:
|£0.6m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£1.5m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|Not available 2
|Turnover:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Valuation methodology:
|Last round
5
TYTN Ltd (t/a TitanML)
An artificial intelligence company which is developing a one-stop-shop for Natural Language Processing AI Optimisation, allowing enterprises to generate value from their data.
|Initial investment date:
|February 2023
|Investment cost:
|£0.5m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£1.5m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|30 April 2024
|Turnover:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|£1.5m
|(2023:
|Valuation methodology:
|Last Round
6
Apheris AI GmbH
An end-to-end federated learning platform enabling data scientists to conduct analysis over sensitive data without compromising the privacy or security of the data subjects.
|Initial investment date:
|November 2022
|Investment cost:
|£1.5m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£1.5m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|Not available 2
|Turnover:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|Not available 2
|(2023: Not available2)
|Valuation methodology:
|Last round
7
Menwell Limited (t/a Manual)
Making high-quality healthcare more accessible and stigma-free
|Initial investment date:
|May 2024
|Investment cost:
| £0.9m
(2023: n/a)
|Valuation:
|£1.5m
|(2023: n/a)
|Last submitted accounts:
|31 December 2023
|Turnover:
| £54.7m
(2023:
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
| £(7.9)m
(2023: £(10.6)m)
|Net assets:
| £11.8m
(2023:
|Valuation methodology:
|Last round
8
Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd (t/a Skin + Me)
A direct to consumer, personalised skin care company.
|Initial investment date:
|December 2022
|Investment cost:
|£1.0m
|(2023:
|Valuation:
|£1.4m
|(2023:
|Last submitted accounts:
|31 August 2023
|Turnover:
|£28.7m
|(2023:
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
|£1.8m
|(2023: £(3.3)m)
|Net assets:
|£12.8m
|(2023: £(0.7)m)
|Valuation methodology:
|Revenue Multiple
9
Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies Ltd
Solid state memory technology that is simple to integrate and faster than current alternatives like Flash.
|Initial investment date:
|December 2023
|Investment cost:
|£0.9m
|(2023: n/a)
|Valuation:
|£1.2m
|(2023: n/a)
|Last submitted group accounts:
|31 December 2023
|Turnover:
| Not available 2
(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
| Not available 2
(2023: Not available2)
|Consolidated net assets:
|£4.0m
|(2023:
|Valuation methodology:
|Scenario Analysis
10CoMind Technologies Ltd
Development of non-invasive brain sensing technology for monitoring of medical
|Initial investment date:
|November 2023
|Investment cost:
|£0.8m
|(2023: n/a)
|Valuation:
|£1.0m
|(2023: n/a)
|Last submitted group accounts:
|31 December 2023
|Turnover:
| Not available 2
(2023: Not available2)
|Profit/(loss) before tax:
| Not available 2
(2023: Not available2)
|Net assets:
|£17.1m
|(2023:
|Valuation methodology:
|Milestone Analysis
1. These are numbers per latest public filings. More recent figures have not yet been disclosed.
2. Information not publicly available.
Portfolio engagement
As part of our strategy, we require portfolio companies to put in place a Diversity and Inclusion policy (D&I) and an Anti-Harassment policy. We also engage with each company to help them understand their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support them to take action to minimise them. You can see how we are progressing with these goals below, as at the date of this report:
D&I policy status
Policy in place: 100%
Engaged in monitoring 2023 greenhouse gas emissions1
Signed up: 16
Introduced: 19
In progress: 1
1 As of 31 December 2024, only 2023 carbon emissions data was available.
Outlook
Despite the declining NAV in the reporting period, we are reassured to see an increase in the NAV per share of the fund in the last six months. This, combined with the two profitable realisations in the period, is offering us early proof points of the Company's investment strategy to deliver sustainable growth as it moves into its third year of deployment. With a more diversified portfolio, in terms of both stage and sector, this also offers a clearer path for the Company to enter a growth phase.
As is to be expected at this stage in the Company's lifecycle, it has started to make its first follow-on investments into portfolio companies which are achieving their agreed milestones and successfully gaining new external lead funders. The Company made two follow-on investments in the reporting period and three after.
This strategy of reinvesting into existing portfolio companies aims to increase the Company's stake in portfolio companies that have achieved market fit and are scaling successfully, supporting its overall growth plan. Along with further financial support, Octopus' resources are directed in the most impactful way, both through Octopus-appointed non-executive Directors or monitors on the boards and our in-house People and Talent team. This team works directly with the portfolio company management teams, offering training and recruitment support to ensure the best talent pool is being explored to help drive success.
We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to scale the Company, support its ambition to make the world a better place for future generations, and hope to deliver attractive returns to shareholders.
Simon King
Partner and Lead Fund Manager for Future Generations VCT
Risks and risk management
The Board assesses the risks faced by Future Generations VCT, reviews the mitigating controls and monitors the effectiveness of these controls.
Emerging and principal risks, and risk management
The Board is mindful of the ongoing risks and will continue to make sure that appropriate safeguards are in place. The Board carries out a regular review of the risk environment in which the Company operates.
Emerging risks
The Board has considered emerging risks. The Board seeks to mitigate risks by setting policy, regularly reviewing performance and monitoring progress and compliance. In the mitigation and management of these risks, the Board applies the principles detailed in the Financial Reporting Council's Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting.
The following are some of the potential emerging risks management and the Board are currently monitoring:
- adverse changes in global macroeconomic environment; challenging market conditions for private company fundraising and exits; geo‐political instability; and climate change.
Detailed below are the principal risks of Future Generations VCT, and the mitigating actions in relation to those risks.
Principal risks
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Investment performance:
|The focus of Future Generations VCT investments is into early-stage, unquoted, small and medium‐sized VCT qualifying companies which, by their nature, entail a higher level of risk and shorter cash runway than investments in larger quoted companies.
|Octopus has significant experience of investing in early-stage unquoted companies, and appropriate due diligence is undertaken on every new investment. A member of the Octopus Ventures team is appointed to the board of a portfolio company using a risk-based approach, considering the size of the company within the Future Generations VCT portfolio and the engagement levels of other investors. This arrangement, in conjunction with its Portfolio Talent team's active involvement, allows Future Generations VCT to play a prominent role in a portfolio company's ongoing development and strategy.
|Increased exposures reflected in the previous period remain unchanged due to the difficult macro environment and challenging trading conditions for some portfolio companies continuing.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|VCT qualifying status:
|Future Generations VCT is required at all times to observe the conditions for the maintenance of approved VCT status. The loss of such approval could lead to Future Generations VCT and its investors losing access to the various tax benefits associated with VCT status and investment.
|Octopus tracks Future Generations VCT's qualifying status throughout the period, and reviews this at key points, including at the point of investment and realisation. This status is reported to the Board at each Board meeting. The Future Generations VCT Board has also engaged external independent advisers to undertake an independent VCT status monitoring role.
|VCT status monitoring by independent advisers continues to reduce the risk of an issue causing a loss of VCT status.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Loss of key people:
|The loss of key investment staff by the Portfolio Manager could lead to poor fund management and/or performance due to lack of continuity or understanding of Future Generations VCT.
|The Portfolio Manager has a broad team experienced in and focused on early-stage investing. This mitigates the risk of any one individual with the required skill set and knowledge of venture capital investing, and the portfolio specifically, leaving. Key investment staff are also incentivised via the performance incentive fee.
|The increase is attributed to the departure of key personnel from the Octopus Ventures team and risk exposure reflects a reduction in performance fees potentially increasing attrition.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Operational:
|The Future Generations VCT Board is reliant on the Portfolio Manager to manage investments effectively, and manage the services of a number of third parties, in particular the registrar, depositary and tax advisers. A failure of the systems or controls at Octopus or third‐party providers could lead to an inability to provide accurate reporting and accounting and to ensure adherence to VCT rules.
|The Future Generations VCT Board reviews the system of internal controls, both financial and non-financial, operated by Octopus (to the extent the latter are relevant to Future Generations VCT's internal controls). These include controls designed to make sure that Future Generations VCT assets are safeguarded and that proper accounting records are maintained.
|No overall change in risk exposure on balance.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Information security:
|A loss of key data could result in a data breach and fines. The Future Generations VCT Board is reliant on Octopus and third parties to take appropriate measures to prevent a loss of confidential customer information.
|Annual due diligence is conducted on third parties which includes a review of their controls for information security. Octopus has a dedicated Information Security team and a third party is engaged to provide continual protection in this area. A security framework is in place to help prevent malicious events. The appropriateness of mitigants in place are continuously reassessed to adapt to new risk exposures, such as those posed by artificial intelligence.
|No overall change on balance, although cyber threat remains a significant risk area faced by all providers.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Economic:
|Events such as an economic recession, movement in interest rates, inflation and rising living costs could adversely affect some smaller companies' valuations, as they may be more vulnerable to changes in trading conditions of the sectors in which they operate. This could result in a reduction in the value of Future Generations VCT assets.
|Future Generations VCT aims to invest in a diverse portfolio of companies, across a range of sectors, which helps to mitigate against the impact on any one sector. Future Generations VCT also maintains adequate liquidity to make sure that it can continue to provide follow‐on investment to those portfolio companies which require it and which are supported by the individual investment case.
|Increased exposures reflected in the previous periods remain as economic uncertainty persists through high inflation, high interest rates and other economic factors.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Legislative:
|A change to the VCT regulations could adversely impact Future Generations VCT by restricting the companies Future Generations VCT can invest in under its current strategy. Similarly, changes to VCT tax reliefs for investors could make VCTs less attractive and impact Future Generations VCT's ability to raise further funds.
|The Portfolio Manager engages with HM Treasury and industry bodies to demonstrate the positive benefits of VCTs in terms of growing early-stage companies, creating jobs and increasing tax revenue, and to help shape any change to VCT legislation.
|Risk exposure has reduced following the extension of the sunset clause to 2035 being agreed.
|Risk
|Mitigation
|Change
|Liquidity:
|The risk that Future Generations VCT's available cash will not be sufficient to meet its financial obligations. Future Generations VCT invests into smaller unquoted companies, which are inherently illiquid as there is no readily available market for these shares. Therefore, these may be difficult to realise for their fair market value at short notice.
|Future Generations VCT's liquidity risk is managed on a continuing basis by Octopus in accordance with policies and procedures agreed by the Board. Future Generations VCT's overall liquidity risks are monitored on a quarterly basis by the Board, with frequent budgeting and close monitoring of available cash resources. Future Generations VCT maintains sufficient investments in cash and readily realisable securities to meet its financial obligations. At 31 December 2024, these resources were valued at £20,084,000.
|Risk exposures continue to increase, reflecting the potential knock-on effects of economic uncertainty, impacting fundraising and increasing the risk of disposal failure.
Viability statement
In accordance with the FRC UK Corporate Governance Code published in 2018 and provision 36 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Directors have assessed the prospects of Future Generations VCT over a period of five years, consistent with the expected investment holding period of an investor. A fundraise with an initial offer to raise up to £5 million was launched on 3 February 2025. The offer closed for new applications on 1 April 2025 for the 2024/2025 tax year having successfully raised £5 million. Under VCT rules, subscribing investors are required to hold their investment for a five‐year period in order to benefit from the associated tax reliefs. The Board regularly considers strategy, including investor demand for Future Generations VCT's shares, and a five-year period is considered to be a reasonable time horizon for this.
The Board carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing Future Generations VCT and its current position. This includes risks which may adversely impact its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and focused on the major factors which affect the economic, regulatory and political environment. Particular consideration was given to the Company's reliance on, and close working relationship with, the Investment Manager. The principal risks faced by the Company and the procedures in place to monitor and mitigate them are set out above.
The Board has carried out robust stress testing of cash flows, which included assessing the resilience of portfolio companies, including the requirement for any future financial support.
The Board has additionally considered the ability of Future Generations VCT to comply with the ongoing conditions to make sure it maintains its VCT qualifying status under its current Investment policy.
Based on this assessment, the Board confirms that it has a reasonable expectation that Future Generations VCT will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the five-year period to 31 December 2029. The Board is mindful of the ongoing risks and will continue to make sure that appropriate safeguards are in place, in addition to monitoring the cash flow forecasts to make sure Future Generations VCT has sufficient liquidity.
Directors' responsibilities statement
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Strategic Report, the Directors' Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. They are also responsible for ensuring that the annual report and financial statements include information required by the UK Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 – The Financial Reporting Standard Applicable in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland (FRS 102), United Kingdom accounting standards and applicable law. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:
- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; state whether applicable UK accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business; and prepare a Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Directors' Remuneration Report which comply with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
In so far as each of the Directors is aware:
- there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware; and the Directors have taken all steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the auditor is aware of that information.
The Directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Having taken advice from the Audit Committee, the Directors are of the opinion that this report as a whole provides the necessary information to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy and is fair, balanced and understandable.
The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:
- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice, including FRS 102, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and the annual report and financial statements (including the Strategic Report), give a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.
On behalf of the Board
Helen Sinclair
Chair
Income statement
|18 months to 31 December 2024
|Year to 30 June 2023
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Gain on disposal of fixed asset investments
|-
|1,382
|1,382
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss on valuation of fixed asset investments
|-
|(3,564)
|(3,564)
|-
|(6)
|(6)
|Investment management fee
|(345)
|(1,035)
|(1,380)
|(174)
|(522)
|(696)
|Investment income
|1,427
|-
|1,427
|424
|-
|424
|Other expenses
|(759)
|-
|(759)
|(500)
|-
|(500)
|Earnings/(loss) before tax
|323
|(3,217)
|(2,894)
|(250)
|(528)
|(778)
|Tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Earnings/(loss) after tax
|323
|(3,217)
|(2,894)
|(250)
|(528)
|(778)
|Earnings/(loss) per share – basic and diluted
|0.6p
|(6.3)p
|(5.7)p
|(0.6)p
|(1.3)p
|(1.9)p
- The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of Future Generations VCT; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. Future Generations VCT has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.
Future Generations VCT has no other comprehensive income for the period.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
Balance sheet
|As at 31 December 2024
|As at 30 June 2023
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed asset investments
|26,769
|24,895
|Current assets:
|Debtors
|1,166
|379
|Applications cash1
|100
|370
|Cash at bank
|112
|152
|Money market funds
|19,972
|20,140
|21,350
|21,041
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(196)
|(518)
|Net current assets
|21,154
|20,523
|Net assets
|47,923
|45,418
|Share capital
|54
|48
|Share premium
|51,854
|46,461
|Capital reserve realised
|(328)
|(640)
|Capital reserve unrealised
|(3,526)
|3
|Revenue reserve
|(131)
|(454)
|Total equity shareholders' funds
|47,923
|45,418
|NAV per share
|88.8p
|94.3p
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 28 April 2025 and are signed on their behalf by:
Helen Sinclair
Chair
Company No: 13750143
Statement of changes in equity
| Share capital
£'000
| Share premium
£'000
| Capital reserve realised 1
£'000
| Capital reserve unrealised
£'000
| Revenue reserve 1
£'000
| Total
£'000
|As at 1 July 2023
|48
|46,461
|(640)
|3
|(454)
|45,418
|Comprehensive income for the period:
|Management fees allocated as capital expenditure
|-
|-
|(1,035)
|-
|-
|(1,035)
|Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments
|-
|-
|1,382
|-
|-
|1,382
|Net loss on fair value of fixed asset investments
|-
|-
|-
|(3,564)
|-
|(3,564)
|Gain after tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|323
|323
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|347
|(3,564)
|323
|(2,894)
|Contributions by and distributions to owners:
|Share issue
|6
|5,506
|-
|-
|-
|5,512
|Share issue costs
|-
|(113)
|-
|-
|-
|(113)
|Total contributions by and distributions to owners
|6
|5,393
|-
|-
|-
|5,399
|Other movements:
|Prior year fixed asset loss unrealised
|-
|-
|(35)
|35
|-
|-
|Total other movements
|-
|-
|(35)
|35
|-
|-
|Balance as at 31 December 2024
|54
|51,854
|(328)
|(3,526)
|(131)
|47,923
| Share capital
£'000
| Share premium
£'000
| Capital reserve realised 1
£'000
| Capital reserve unrealised
£'000
| Revenue reserve 1
£'000
| Total
£'000
|As at 1 July 2022
|33
|31,572
|(118)
|9
|(204)
|31,292
|Comprehensive income for the period:
|Management fees allocated as capital expenditure
|-
|-
|(522)
|-
|-
|(522)
|Net loss on fair value of fixed asset investments
|-
|-
|-
|(6)
|-
|(6)
|Loss after tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(250)
|(250)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|(522)
|(6)
|(250)
|(778)
|Contributions by and distributions to owners:
|Shares issued
|15
|15,164
|-
|-
|-
|15,179
|Share issue costs
|-
|(275)
|-
|-
|-
|(275)
|Total contributions by and distributions to owners
|15
|14,889
|-
|-
|-
|14,904
|Balance as at 30 June 2023
|48
|46,461
|(640)
|3
|(454)
|45,418
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
Cash flow statement
| 18 months to
31 December
| Year to
30 June
|2024
|2023
|£'000
|£'000
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss before tax1
|(2,894)
|(778)
|Decrease/(increase) in debtors
|173
|(325)
|Decrease in creditors
|(52)
|(103)
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|(1,382)
|-
|Loss on valuation of fixed asset investments
|3,564
|6
|Outflow from operating activities
|(591)
|(1,200)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of fixed asset investments
|(8,162)
|(23,238)
|Sale of fixed asset investments
|3,146
|-
|Outflow from investing activities
|(5,016)
|(23,238)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Movement in applications account
|(270)
|(1,544)
|Proceeds from share issues
|5,512
|15,179
|Share issue costs
|(113)
|(275)
|Inflow from financing activities
|5,129
|13,360
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(478)
|(11,079)
|Opening cash and cash equivalents
|20,662
|31,741
|Closing cash and cash equivalents
|20,184
|20,662
|Cash and cash equivalents comprise
|Cash at bank
|112
|152
|Money market funds
|19,972
|20,140
|Applications cash
|100
|370
|Closing cash and cash equivalents
|20,184
|20,662
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
Notes to the financial statements
1. Principal accounting policies
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('Future Generations VCT') is a Public Limited Company (plc) incorporated in England and Wales and its registered office is at 6th Floor, 33 Holborn, London EC1N 2HT.
Future Generations VCT has been approved as a Venture Capital Trust by HMRC under Section 259 of the Income Taxes Act 2007. The shares of Future Generations VCT were first admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and trading on the London Stock Exchange on 5 April 2022 and can be found under the TIDM code OFG. Future Generations VCT is premium listed.
The principal activity of Future Generations VCT is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK smaller companies in order to generate capital growth over the long term as well as an attractive tax-free dividend stream.
The financial statements are presented in GBP (£) to the nearest £'000. The functional currency is also GBP (£). Some accounting policies have been disclosed in the respective notes to the financial statements.
Basis of preparation
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of certain financial instruments, and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 – 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland' (FRS 102), the Companies Act 2006 and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts (July 2022)'.
2. Investment income
Accounting policy
Investment income comprises interest earned on money market funds. Dividend income is shown net of any related tax credit. Dividends receivable are brought into account when Future Generation's right to receive payment is established and there is no reasonable doubt that payment will be received. Fixed returns on debt and money market funds are recognised so as to reflect the effective interest rate, provided there is no reasonable doubt that payment will be received in due course.
Disclosure
|18 months to
|31 December 2024
|
30 June 2023
|£'000
|£'000
|Money market funds
|1,427
|424
|Total investment income
|1,427
|424
3. Investment management fees
Accounting policy
For the purposes of the revenue and capital columns in the Income Statement, the management fee has been allocated 25% to revenue and 75% to capital, in line with the Board's expected long-term return in the form of income and capital gains respectively from Future Generations VCT's investment portfolio.
Disclosure
|18 months to 31 December 2024
|Year to 30 June 2023
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Investment
|management fee
|345
|1,035
|1,380
|174
|522
|696
|Total
|345
|1,035
|1,380
|174
|522
|696
The Portfolio Manager provides investment management services through agreements with Octopus AIF Management Limited and Future Generations VCT. It also provides accounting and administration services to Future Generations VCT under a Non-Investment Services Agreement (NISA). No compensation is payable if the agreement is terminated by either party, if the required notice period is given. The fee payable, should insufficient notice be given, will be equal to the fee that would have been paid should continuous service be provided, or the required notice period was given.
4. Other expenses
Accounting policy
Other expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis and are charged wholly to revenue.
The transaction costs incurred when purchasing or selling assets are written off to the Income Statement in the period that they occur.
|18 months to
|Year to
|31 December
|30 June
|2024
|2023
|£'000
|£'000
|NISA fees
|213
|122
|Directors' remuneration1
|157
|77
|Audit fees2
|78
|63
|Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance
|74
|15
|Depositary fees
|62
|57
|Listing fees
|46
|58
|Registrars fees
|28
|21
|Director recruitment & expenses
|27
|-
|Report and account fees
|26
|38
|Other fees
|48
|49
|Total
|759
|500
1. Includes employers' NI.
2. Includes VAT.
Total ongoing charges are capped at 3.0% of net assets. For the period to 31 December 2024, the ongoing charges exceeded this cap and a rebate was paid from the Portfolio Manager for the amount of £39,000. For the 18 months to 31 December 2024 the ongoing charges were 3.0% (2023: 3.0%) of net assets. This is calculated by summing the annualised expenses incurred in the period (excluding non-recurring expenses) divided by the average NAV throughout the period.
5. Tax on ordinary activities
Accounting policy
Corporation tax payable is applied to profits chargeable to corporation tax, if any, at the current rate. The tax effect of different items of income/gain and expenditure/loss is allocated between capital and revenue return on the 'marginal' basis as recommended in the SORP.
Deferred tax is recognised in respect of all timing differences at the reporting date. Timing differences are differences between taxable profits and total income as stated in the financial statements that arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in financial statements.
Disclosure
The corporation tax charge for the period was £nil.
|18 months to
|Year to
|31 December
|30 June
|2024
|2023
|£'000
|£'000
|Loss on ordinary activities before tax
|(2,894)
|(778)
|Current tax at 25% (2023: 20.5%)
|(724)
|(159)
|Effects of:
|Non-taxable income
|(357)
|-
|Non-taxable capital gains
|546
|1
|Non-deductible expenses
|1
|-
|Excess management expenses on which deferred tax not recognised
|534
|193
|Tax rate differences1
|-
|(35)
|Total current tax charge
|-
|-
1. Tax rate difference due to tax charge for the period being calculated at 20.5% and excess management expenses on which deferred tax is not recognised being calculated at 25%.
Unrelieved tax losses of £3,231,000 (2023: £1,094,000) are estimated to be carried forward at 31 December 2024 (subject to completion of Future Generations VCT's tax return) and are available for offset against future taxable income, subject to agreement with HMRC. Future Generations VCT has not recognised the deferred tax asset of £808,000 (2023: £273,000) in respect of these tax losses because there is insufficient forecast taxable income in excess of deductible expenses to utilise these losses carried forward.
Approved VCTs are exempt from tax on capital gains. As the Directors intend for Future Generations VCT to continue to maintain its approval as a VCT through its affairs, no current deferred tax has been recognised in respect of any capital gains or losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investment.
6. (Loss)/earnings per share
|18 months to 31 December 2024
|Year to 30 June 2023
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Earnings/(loss) attributable to Ordinary shareholders (£'000)
|
323
|
(3,217)
|
(2,894)
|
(250)
|
(528)
|
(778)
|Earnings/(loss) per Ordinary share (p)
|0.6
|(6.3)
|(5.7)
|(0.6)
|(1.3)
|(1.9)
The Earnings/(loss) per share is based on 51,727,417 (2023: 40,987,788) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period.
There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and so no diluted return per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are therefore identical.
7. Net asset value per share
|31 December
|30 June
|2024
|2023
|Net assets (£'000)
|47,923
|45,418
|Shares in issue
|53,941,104
|48,138,337
|NAV per share (p)
|88.8
|94.3
8. Transactions with the Manager and Portfolio Manager
Future Generations VCT is classified as a full-scope Alternative Investment Fund under the Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive (the 'AIFM Directive'). Future Generations VCT has appointed Octopus AIF Management Limited to provide the services of an AIFM of a full-scope AIF. In accordance with its power to do so under AIFMD, Octopus AIF Management Limited has delegated investment management to Octopus Investments Limited, whilst retaining the obligations of a risk manager.
Future Generations VCT paid Octopus AIF Management Limited £1,380,000 (2023: £696,000) in the period as a management fee, after applying a rebate to maintain the total ongoing charges below the 3% cap. The annual management charge (AMC) is based on 2% of Future Generations VCT's NAV. The AMC is payable quarterly in advance and calculated using the latest published NAV of Future Generations VCT and the number of shares in issue at each quarter end. Once the quarter has ended, an adjustment will be made if the NAV at the end of the current quarter is calculated and which differs from the NAV as at the end of the previous quarter. The Manager will donate 10% of the management fee to the Octopus Giving Charitable Foundation, which was set up in 2014 to help charities make the world a better place and which, since inception, has donated more than £1 million to such worthy causes.
Octopus also provides Non-Investment Services to Future Generations VCT, payable quarterly in advance. The fee is 0.3% of Future Generations VCT's NAV, calculated at quarterly intervals. The NISA fee is calculated using the latest published NAV of Future Generations VCT and the number of shares in issue at each quarter end. As with the AMC, an adjustment will be made once the quarter has ended if the NAV at the end of the current quarter is calculated and which differs from the NAV as at the end of the previous quarter. During the period £213,000 (2023: £122,000) was paid to Octopus for Non‐Investment Services. In addition, Octopus is entitled to performance-related incentive fees, subject to Future Generations VCT's total return at year end exceeding the total return at the previous year end when an incentive fee was paid, or 97p if the first incentive fee has not yet been paid (the 'Excess'), equal to 20% of the Excess. No performance fee will be paid prior to the financial year ending on 31 December 2025, dividends (paid or declared) being equal to or greater than 10p per Ordinary share and the total return exceeding 120p.
The cap relating to Future Generations VCT's total expense ratio, that is the regular, recurring costs of Future Generations VCT expressed as a percentage of its NAV, above which Octopus has agreed to pay, is 3.0%, and is calculated in accordance with the AIC Guidelines.
Octopus AIF Management Limited remuneration disclosures (unaudited)
Quantitative remuneration disclosures required to be made in this annual report in accordance with the FCA Handbook FUND 3.3.5 are available on the website: .
9. Related party transactions
Several members of the Octopus investment team hold non-executive directorships as part of their monitoring roles in Future Generations VCT's portfolio companies, but they have no controlling interests in those companies.
Emma Davies, a Non-Executive Director of Future Generations VCT, previously held the role of co-CEO of Octopus Ventures and she also holds shares in Octopus Capital Ltd. On 24 March 2023, Emma Davies ceased to be employed by Octopus Capital Limited and therefore she is no longer considered a related party. Emma retired as a Non-Executive Director of Future Generations VCT on 31 March 2024. No dividends have been paid to the Directors of Future Generations VCT in the period (2023: £nil).
10. 2024 financial information
The figures and financial information for the period ended 31 December 2024 are extracted from the Company's annual financial statements for the period and do not constitute statutory accounts. The Company's annual financial statements for the period to 31 December 2024 have been audited but have not yet been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditors' report on the 2024 annual financial statements was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matter to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying the report, and did not contain any statements under Sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
11. 2023 financial information
The figures and financial information for the year ended 30 June 2023 are compiled from an extract of the published financial statements for the period and do not constitute statutory accounts. Those financial statements have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Auditors' report which was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matter to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying the report, and did not contain any statements under Sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
12. Annual Report and financial statements
The Annual Report and financial statements will be posted to shareholders in early May and will be available on the Company's website, .
The Notice of Annual General Meeting is contained within the Annual Report.
13. General information
Registered in England & Wales. Company No. 13750143
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
14. Directors
Helen Sinclair (Chair), Joanna Santinon and Ajay Chowdhury
15. Secretary and registered office
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
6th Floor, 33 Holborn, London EC1N 2HT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment