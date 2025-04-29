Statement Re Grant Of Options And Warrants

(AQSE: DXSP)

Granting of Share Options and Warrants

The Board of DXS International plc (the“Company” or“DXSP), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, announces that it yesterday granted share options to a number of directors, employees, and consultants. Most of these options grants are under an Enterprise Management Incentive (“EMI”) scheme and the remainder under an unapproved share option scheme. All these Share Options are at an exercise price of 8p per share.

A total of 6,150,000 have been granted under the Company's EMI option scheme. Of these, 3,900,000 EMI options effectively replace Directors' Share Options that expired on 30 April 2023 and these options have no performance conditions or vesting periods. A further 2,250,000 EMI options have been granted to Directors and senior management to incentivise them and better align their interests with shareholders. These Options have a vesting period of 2 years with one third vesting on grant, one third on the anniversary of their grant and the final one third on the second anniversary of their grant.

In addition, a further 1,220,000 options have been granted under a non-tax advantaged option scheme. These options also have a vesting period of 2 years with one third vesting on grant, one third on the anniversary of their grant and the final one third on the second anniversary of their grant.

The Board of DXS has also reviewed warrants formerly issued to various advisors to the Company at various times and has decided to replace 1,341,402 expired warrants with the same number of new warrants at an exercise price of 4p per share. The exercise price matches that of the currently existing 750,000 advisor warrants. In addition 150,000 new advisor warrants at an exercise price of 8p per share have been issued to consultants currently engaged with the Company. All the new warrants have an exercise period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

