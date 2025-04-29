Transactions Made Under The Share Buy-Back Programme For Stolt-Nielsen Limited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) on April 3, 2025 regarding the continuation of its 2016 share buy-back programme of up to $30,000,000, with $8,754,827.55 remaining under the programme. The buy-back programme commenced on April 7, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares up to the remaining consideration of $8,754,827.55 as set out above, or (ii) October 2, 2025. For the period from and including April 21, 2025, through April 28, 2025, SNI purchased a total of 114,000 shares at an average price NOK 227,6737 per share. The share purchases have been made in accordance with the "safe harbor" rules, which includes a limitation of 25% of the average daily volume traded in the last 20 trading days. All transactions have been made with Euronext Oslo Børs as trading venue. Please find below an overview of transactions.

Date Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 21.04.2025 - - - 22.04.2025 16,000 226.8381 3,629,409 23.04.2025 24,000 221.7008 5,320,818 24.04.2025 18,000 228.1647 4,106,965 25.04.2025 26,000 231.0609 6,007,584 28.04.2025 30,000 229.6676 6,890,029





Total previously published repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 116,000 216,1727 25,076,035





Total repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 230,000 221.8732 51,030,839





A detailed overview of all completed transactions under the repurchase programme carried out during the above time period is attached hereto and available at Following the completion of the above transactions, SNI owns a total of 5,230,000 own shares, corresponding to 8.937% of SNI's share capital.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

...

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

...

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).



