AKVA Group ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025

Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting, including attendance form and proxy forms. The documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Report for 2024, the Board's proposed updated guidelines on determination of salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel, the remuneration report for 2024, and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee, are available on the company's website .

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting via video link are asked to notify the company by email to ... no later than Tuesday, 20 May 2025 at 16:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an invite to the meeting together with information on digital attendance and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the General Meeting by granting a proxy to the chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions. For further details on how to attend the General Meeting, see the attached notice.

Dated: 29 April 2025

AKVA group ASA

