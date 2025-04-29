Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Major Shareholder Announcement


2025-04-29 02:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder announcement from New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited.

  • As per 23 April 2025, New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited's, through Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited, indirect holding of shares and voting rights, according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, was above 10 per cent.

As per 23 April 2025, New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited indirectly holds, according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, 10.01 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

  • BO_2436_Major shareholder announcement Sparkle Roll UK

MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109484260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search